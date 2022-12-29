People worried about their finances urged to ask for help

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People struggling with their finances have been advised by Scotland’s Social Justice Secretary to ask for help.

Shona Robison pointed to Citizens Advice Scotland’s Money Talk Team service, which provides financial advice.

Ms Robison’s intervention comes in the wake of a cold snap that saw record low temperatures recorded in parts of Scotland and which is expected to drive up heating costs that have already surged this year.

“I know cost-of-living rises are putting a huge strain on households and people may be particularly worried about debt and keeping up with outgoings after Christmas,” Ms Robison said.

If you are worried about energy bills and the cost of living, the Citizens Advice network is here for you this winter 💙 — Citizens Advice Scotland (@CitAdviceScot) December 19, 2022

“So please access the welfare and debt advice services that are available across the country, including Citizens Advice Scotland’s Money Talk Team, which is funded by the Scottish Government

“These services will help you ensure you are not paying more than you need to for essential goods and services like gas and electricity.

“They will tell you if you’re missing out on any benefits, grants and exemptions you are entitled to.

If your home is hard to heat, there are options to help you make your home more efficient.Whether you’re a tenant or own your home, a range of financial support and practical help is available. Talk to us today 👉https://t.co/yUEZDljMSp#BESW pic.twitter.com/1tqU73jXXk — Citizens Advice Scotland (@CitAdviceScot) December 28, 2022

“The Money Talk Team website also includes resources to help you start dealing with debt – from collecting information about what you owe to making an affordable payment plan.

“If you would prefer to get advice from a service you already use, it’s worth checking if your local GP practice is one of more than 180 Welfare Advice and Health Partnerships helping people in their community.

“Anyone worried about affording essentials like food or fuel can also contact their local authority where they will be put in contact with local advice and support, including the Scottish Welfare Fund.