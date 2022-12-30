House prices continue losing streak, but falls ease in December, says Nationwide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
House prices continue losing streak, but falls ease in December, says Nationwide

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 8:14 am
The cost of buying a home slipped slightly between November and December (Tim Goode/PA)
The cost of buying a home slipped slightly between November and December (Tim Goode/PA)

House prices in the UK have notched up their longest losing streak since the 2008 financial crisis as average prices continued to fall in December, albeit less rapidly than in recent months.

The average price of the houses that were sold during the month dropped by 0.1%, the Nationwide Building Society said on Friday.

It was the fourth time in a row that prices had dropped month-on-month, and means that house prices are now just 2.8% higher than they had been 12 months ago.

Nationwide said that the average home sold for £262,068 during December, down by a little over £1,700 compared to November.

“December saw a further sharp slowdown in annual house price growth to 2.8%, from 4.4% in November,” said Nationwide’s chief economist, Robert Gardner.

He added: “Prices fell by 0.1% month-on-month – a much smaller decline than in the previous couple of months.

“However, December also marked the fourth consecutive monthly price fall – the worst run since 2008, which left prices 2.5% lower than their August peak.”

Mr Gardner said there was some reason for potential sellers to be optimistic looking into the New Year.

Interest rates on home loans are easing back from the high levels they reached following the mini-budget in September.

Meanwhile, wages are growing fairly rapidly – at about 7% – so people might be able to spend more on their homes, he said. However, those pay rises are still lower than inflation.

“But the main factor that would help achieve a relatively soft landing (especially for house prices) is if forced selling can be avoided, and there are good reasons to be optimistic on that front,” Mr Gardner said.

“Most forecasters expect the unemployment rate to rise towards 5% in the years ahead – a significant increase, but this would still be low by historic standards.”

“Moreover, household balance sheets remain in good shape with significant protection from higher borrowing costs, at least for a period, with around 85% of mortgage balances on fixed interest rates.”

The slowdown in the annual increase was the most noticeable in all parts of the UK over the last three months of 2022.

The increase slowed down the most in the south west of England, but also decreased rapidly in Scotland and elsewhere.

Matthew Thompson, head of sales at estate agent Chestertons, said that the market had been supported by “seasoned buyers” in December.

“Meanwhile, first-time-buyers and second steppers have been more hesitant and decided to observe how the market might develop in the new year,” he said.

“We also noted that, due to the festive season, December has seen fewer appraisals compared to previous months.

“This will lead to fewer properties coming onto the market during the first quarter of 2023, which will inevitably lead to a more limited choice and more competitive market conditions for buyers.”

Here are average house prices in the fourth quarter of this year, followed by the annual increase, according to Nationwide:

– South West, £307,588, 4.3%

– East Midlands, £233,459, 5.3%

– Wales, £205,666, 4.5%

– West Midlands, £240,975, 6.1%

– North West, £208,600, 6.0%

– East Anglia, £285,776, 6.6%

– Yorkshire and the Humber, £199,615, 4.6%

– Outer South East (includes Ashford, Basingstoke and Deane, Bedford, Braintree, Brighton and Hove, Canterbury, Colchester, Dover, Hastings, Lewes, Fareham, Isle of Wight, Maldon, Milton Keynes, New Forest, Oxford, Portsmouth, Southampton, Swale, Tendring, Thanet, Uttlesford, Winchester, Worthing), £344,027, 4.3%

– Northern Ireland, £176,637, 5.5%

– Outer Metropolitan (includes St Albans, Stevenage, Watford, Luton, Maidstone, Reading, Rochford, Rushmoor, Sevenoaks, Slough, Southend-on-Sea, Elmbridge, Epsom and Ewell, Guildford, Mole Valley, Reigate & Banstead, Runnymede, Spelthorne, Waverley, Woking, Tunbridge Wells, Windsor and Maidenhead, Wokingham), £428,201, 4.2%

– North East, £156,892, 5.9%

– Scotland, £178,269, 3.3%

– London, £528,000, 4.1%

