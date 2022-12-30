Knighthoods for MPs who caused trouble for Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Knighthoods for MPs who caused trouble for Johnson

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 10:38 pm Updated: December 31, 2022, 8:22 am
Labour MP Chris Bryant receives a knighthood in the New Year Honours (Jacob King/PA)
Labour MP Chris Bryant receives a knighthood in the New Year Honours (Jacob King/PA)

Two senior MPs who proved to be thorns in the side of Boris Johnson have been recognised in the first New Year Honours list to be published since the former prime minister left No 10.

Conservative Julian Lewis, chairman of the parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC), and Labour’s Chris Bryant, who chairs the Commons Standards Committee, both receive knighthoods.

There is also an honour for former permanent secretary at the Treasury Sir Tom Scholar – who was summarily sacked by Liz Truss on her first day in office.

Julian Lewis
Julian Lewis receives a knighthood (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

Sir Julian, MP for New Forest East, confounded Mr Johnson’s plans to install former transport secretary Chris Grayling as ISC chairman when he secured the backing of opposition members of the committee to get elected to the post instead.

He was punished for his refusal to toe the party line by having the Conservative whip withdrawn – although it was later restored.

Sir Chris was chairman of the Standards Committee when it recommended that Tory Owen Paterson should be suspended from the Commons for 30 days for breaking the rules on paid lobbying by MPs.

Mr Johnson’s botched attempt re-write the House’s disciplinary procedures in an effort to get the finding overturned infuriated Tory MPs and was widely seen as the start of the difficulties which led to his downfall.

Sir Chris was also a fierce critic of the former prime minister over lockdown parties in Downing Street, subsequently recusing himself from the chairmanship of the Privileges Committee after it launched an inquiry into whether Mr Johnson lied to Parliament.

Sir Chris said he was “very shocked” when he learned he was to be knighted, describing it as an honour for the whole committee.

“I was surprised. I have no idea how this comes about,” he told the PA news agency.

“Everybody told me that that Standards Committee would be a quiet backwater. It hasn’t felt like that. I try, as does the whole committee, to set party allegiance to one side.

“Obviously the Owen Paterson moment threw a massive boulder in the middle of an icy pond, but I hope the new code of conduct we agreed just before Christmas will set Parliament back on the straight and narrow.”

Sir Chris added that he hopes the honour will help highlight work he is doing on acquired brain injury, chairing a national strategy board which is due to report by the summer.

Sir Tom Scholar
Sir Tom Scholar was sacked by Liz Truss (UK Government/PA)

Meanwhile, Sir Tom is made a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Bath.

His dismissal was widely seen as a sign of Ms Truss and then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s impatience with orthodox Treasury economic thinking.

It was also seen as having contributed to the turmoil in financial markets in the wake of Mr Kwarteng’s catastrophic mini-budget which led to the pair’s downfall after less than two months in office.

In other honours, Britain’s ambassadors to Ukraine and Russia, Melinda Simmons and Deborah Bronnert, both receive damehoods.

Cop26 president Alok Sharma is knighted, while Conservative former minister Andrew Stephenson, who was party co-chairman in Mr Johnson’s caretaker cabinet over the summer, is made a CBE.

Home Office permanent secretary Matthew Rycroft receives a knighthood, while former cabinet secretary Lord Sedwill is made a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George.

