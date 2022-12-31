UK’s problems will not ‘go away’ in 2023, says Sunak in New Year message

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK’s problems will not ‘go away’ in 2023, says Sunak in New Year message

By Press Association
December 31, 2022, 12:03 am Updated: December 31, 2022, 4:02 am
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the last 12 months had been ‘tough’, in his new year’s message (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the last 12 months had been 'tough', in his new year's message (Henry Nicholls/PA)

Rishi Sunak has warned that the UK’s problems will not “go away” in 2023 after a “tough” 12 months, as he delivered his New Year message.

The Prime Minister, in his message to the public after a turbulent year in British politics, promised that the “very best of Britain” will be on display in the coming months as the country continues to support Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Mr Sunak also looked ahead to the King’s coronation on May 6, as he predicted that the crowning of the monarch would bring the country together.

Describing the last year as “tough”, he said: “Just as we recovered from an unprecedented global pandemic, Russia launched a barbaric and illegal invasion across Ukraine.

“This has had a profound economic impact around the world, which the UK is not immune to.

“Now, I know many of you have felt that impact at home. That’s why this government has taken difficult but fair decisions to get borrowing and debt under control.

Labour business conference
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the UK needs change in 2023, in his New Year message to the public (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“And it’s because of those decisions that we’ve been able to help the most vulnerable with the rising cost of energy bills.”

Mr Sunak, who entered Number 10 in October after the short-lived Liz Truss administration, said: “Three months ago, I stood at the steps of Downing Street and promised I would work relentlessly on the things that matter most to you.

“Since then, this government has taken decisive action to back our NHS with record resources to tackle the backlogs – more funding, more doctors, and more nurses.

“We’re also tackling illegal migration and stopping criminals from abusing our asylum system.”

But the Prime Minister offered a clear message about the challenges that remain at home and abroad in 2023.

He said: “I’m not going to pretend that all our problems will go away in the new year.

“But 2023 will give us an opportunity to showcase the very best of Britain on the world stage, continuing to stand with our Ukrainian friends against Putin’s brutality, and defending freedom and democracy wherever we find it under threat.”

Turning to the coronation, he said the UK would “come together with pride in everything that makes this country great”.

He added: “Yes, 2023 will have its challenges, but the Government I lead is putting your priorities first.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer used his New Year message to warn that the UK “needs to change”, as he too looked back on a “very tough year”.

Sir Keir, who enters 2023 with his party still polling ahead of the Conservatives, reflected on the death of the Queen and the Lionesses’ Euro 22 success in his message to the country.

He said the UK must continue to support Ukraine and called the next year a “new chapter” for the country ahead of the coronation.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Irish students
UK party leaders pledged continued support to Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky (Brian Lawless/PA)

Sir Keir said his party will continue to make the case for a “new Britain” that would fix struggling public services and “grow the economy for everyone”.

“For hope to flourish, Britain needs to change. The way working people are struggling this winter, the way our public services are on the brink, demands nothing less.

Promising to “restore faith” in politics as a “force for good”, he said: “For Britain to become a fairer, greener, more dynamic country – we need a completely new way of doing politics.

“After everything we’ve been through together, that’s what Britain deserves.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey echoed the message that times are “tough” but said the new year was an “opportunity to turn the page and look ahead”.

“Although things are tough for millions, I sense change is possible – so I look to the new year with hope and optimism,” he said.

