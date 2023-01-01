Ministers discussed controversy over shooting at 2014 Games due to Dunblane

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish ministers discussed possible controversy if the 2014 Commonwealth Games included shooting as a sport, due to continuing sensitivities around the Dunblane shooting.

On March 13 1996, Thomas Hamilton shot and killed 16 pupils and one teacher at Dunblane Primary School, in the worst mass shooting in UK history, before shooting himself.

Grief reverberated across the world and resulted in the introduction of tighter gun measures in the UK.

Jack McConnell was first minister when the bid was launched (Danny Lawson/PA)

According to cabinet papers published by National Records of Scotland, discussion of the tragedy was raised as the country sought the Commonwealth Games for Glasgow in 2014.

In a discussion between Jack McConnell’s ministers in February 2007, cabinet papers say: “It was noted that shooting had been included as one of the additional sports in the sports programme.

“Although this decision could prove to be controversial, given the sensitivities that remained in Scotland following the Dunblane tragedy, it was clear that, without it, Glasgow would have lost votes on its bid.”

As a result, ministers resolved to ensure the events would take place at existing training facilities for the military or police.

During the games, shooting was held at the Barry Buddon training camp near Dundee, which is owned by the Ministry of Defence.

Team Scotland won four medals in the event, while England took home 15, including six golds.