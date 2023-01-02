‘Difficult or impossible’ for a third of adults to cover an extra £20 expense

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Difficult or impossible’ for a third of adults to cover an extra £20 expense

By Press Association
January 2, 2023, 12:02 am
A third of respondents said they had to dip into their savings in the last three months to get by (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A third of respondents said they had to dip into their savings in the last three months to get by (Gareth Fuller/PA)

More than a third of UK adults would find it difficult or be unable to cover a £20 increase to their monthly outgoings, research suggests.

Polling for Citizens Advice found that 37% of those surveyed would struggle or be unable to do so, with about 25% saying they would find it “somewhat difficult”, 7% “very difficult” and 4% “impossible”.

This rises to 58% of people on benefits, 57% of people who have pre-payment meters for their energy, and 47% of people of colour.

The charity said people are being forced to take increasingly desperate measures to get by, such as eating cold meals.

It supported a record number of people in December, helping them access emergency grants and referring them to food banks.

The survey, of 2,000 UK adults by Public First between December 5 and 9, found that 23% of respondents had spent more money on essentials than they had coming in over the last three months.

Two-thirds of these (67%) said they could only keep this up for six months or less without additional support.

A third of respondents said they had to dip into their savings in the last three months to get by.

More than half (56%) of this group has either run out of savings or expects to do so in the next three months, the polling found.

Persistent financial stress is taking its toll, with 28% of those polled losing sleep at least once a week over their finances.

Around one in seven respondents (15%) said they have been eating cold meals over the winter to reduce their energy costs.

Citizens Advice is calling for the Government to set out a clear plan on how it will target support to people who are struggling, or who are currently scraping by but could fall into hardship as costs continue to rise.

Chief executive Dame Clare Moriarty said: “Millions of households are at financial breaking point: running down savings, going without bare essentials and turning to food banks to get by.

“We’re already seeing record numbers of people coming to us for crisis support and this research shows people simply cannot cut back any further.

“Current government support is a sticking plaster which is quickly being exhausted due to the increased pressures people are facing.

“Without further targeted intervention, we risk another year of despair for millions of people.”

