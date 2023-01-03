Fall in number of public toilets caused by SNP underfunding, say Lib Dems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fall in number of public toilets caused by SNP underfunding, say Lib Dems

By Press Association
January 3, 2023, 12:04 am
(Lauren Mercer/PA)
(Lauren Mercer/PA)

Liberal Democrats have called for a “substantial programme” of work to provide more public toilets in Scotland as figures showed a drop in numbers.

Details provided by 19 of the country’s 32 councils showed there were 355 public toilets in 2022, compared with 521 when the SNP came to power in 2007 – a drop of more than 31%.

Three council areas – Clackmannanshire, East Dunbartonshire and South Lanarkshire – had no public toilets last year.

The details, obtained using a freedom of information request, showed a 94% decrease in the Falkirk Council area from 17 in 2007 to just one.

Liberal Democrat communities spokesman Willie Rennie (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Liberal Democrat communities spokesman Willie Rennie said the figures “show the cost to communities of a decade and a half of SNP underfunding”.

He added: “Toilets are not just about public convenience; for some the lack of accessible bathrooms can prevent them enjoying public spaces, while in other areas it has become an invitation to public urination.

“That’s a sad state of affairs for our country to be in but it is an inevitable consequence of the decisions that successive SNP administrations have taken.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats want to see a substantial programme of capital works to provide more public toilets, alongside better car parking, electric charging points and waste disposal points.

“Beyond that there needs to finally be a commitment from the Scottish Government not to treat local authorities as simply subservient bodies which can live off the scraps of the budget.

“Councils need long-term funding deals and the power to invest in their communities.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government recognises the challenge which local councils face in delivering services and maintaining facilities.

“The entire country is having to make difficult choices, including government and local authorities, but we have managed to find an extra £570 million for councils for 2023-24 on top of last year’s budget allocations.

“The Scottish Government is building flexibility and autonomy into how budgets can be spent; it is up to local authorities to decide how to best allocate their budgets to meet local priorities.”

