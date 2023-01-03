Gender pay gap lower in Scotland than UK

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The gender pay gap between men and women is lower in Scotland than the UK overall, figures show.

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows the gender pay gap for all employees in 2022 was 12.2%, lower than the UK-wide figure of 14.9%.

Scotland’s figure has increased slightly from 11.6% the previous year.

The UK-wide figure decreased slightly from 15.1% in 2021.

In the 2022 data, the gap for full-time employees was also lower at 3.7% in Scotland, compared to 8.3% in the UK.

The gender pay gap has been lower in Scotland than in the UK since 2003, with the gap in both Scotland and the UK typically reducing over time.

Commenting, SNP MSP Gillian Martin said: “It is extremely encouraging to see that Scotland continues to outperform the UK in making sure women are paid the same as men for doing the exact same job.

“Women should not be economically less well-off throughout their working lives, and there are structural issues that need to be addressed – not least the burden of caring still falling to women.

“This is the biggest driver of the gender pay gap, and one the Scottish Government is actively addressing, particularly in its early years provision.

“There is still a lot of work to do before we see a zero gender pay gap in Scotland.

“I would encourage all employers to ensure their employees are paid fairly and equally, and to look at how they can provide the conditions women workers need to progress.”