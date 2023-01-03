Government urged to act amid warnings of ‘intolerable’ NHS pressures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government urged to act amid warnings of ‘intolerable’ NHS pressures

By Press Association
January 3, 2023, 12:05 am Updated: January 3, 2023, 7:34 am
Ambulances outside Waterloo Ambulance Station, south London. The NHS continues to be under severe pressure, with Government being urged to step in (James Manning/PA)
Ambulances outside Waterloo Ambulance Station, south London. The NHS continues to be under severe pressure, with Government being urged to step in (James Manning/PA)

The Government is being warned that pressure on the NHS shows little sign of relenting, as ministers come under increasing pressure to respond to the crisis.

Top medics described the current situation as “unbearable” and “intolerable”, as both the Prime Minister and the Health Secretary faced calls to address to growing concerns about the state of emergency care in the NHS.

More than a dozen NHS trusts and ambulance services declared critical incidents over the festive period, with officials citing rising flu cases and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic among the factors hitting the health service.

But amid concern that the pressure is likely to continue, the British Medical Association (BMA) said that the Government’s “political choices” were leading to patients “dying unnecessarily”.

Professor Phil Banfield, chairman of the BMA council, said: “The current situation in the NHS is intolerable and unsustainable, both for our patients and the hard-working staff desperately trying to keep up with incredibly high levels of demand,” he said.

“The BMA has repeatedly invited the Government to sit down and talk about the pressures on our health service, but their silence is deafening.

“It is disingenuous for the Prime Minister to talk about ‘backing the NHS’ in his New Year message, when his own Health Secretary is failing to discuss how this crisis can be fixed.”

He called on the Government to “step up and take immediate action” to solve the crisis.

“The Government should deliver on its obligations to the public. It is just not true that the cost of resolving this mess cannot be afforded by this country.

“This is a political choice and patients are dying unnecessarily because of that choice.”

The airwaves on Monday were full of similarly stark warnings, as the Royal College of Emergency Medicine repeated its claim that somewhere between 300 and 500 people are dying each week as a result of delays and problems with urgent and emergency care.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats criticised the Government for inaction over recent days, with the latter calling for Parliament to be recalled to discuss the situation.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting laid the blame for the crisis at the feet of the Conservatives, who he accused of “mismanagement” of the NHS.

The Labour MP on Monday branded it “inexplicable” that neither Rishi Sunak nor any of his ministers had offered answers to the challenges facing hospitals across the UK.

“Given what we’ve seen throughout Christmas and the new year, not a single government minister, whether it’s the Prime Minister, the Health Secretary, has raised their head or shown their face to say exactly what they are doing to grip this crisis,” he said.

Ian Higginson, vice-president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, also told BBC Radio 4: “What we’ve been hearing over the last few days is that the current problems are all due to Covid or they’re all due to flu, or that this is complex, you mustn’t jump to conclusions – all that sort of stuff.

Rishi Sunak visit to Latvia and Estonia
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Henry Nicholls/PA)

“If you’re at the front line, you know that this is a longstanding problem. This isn’t a short-term thing. The sort of things we’re seeing happen every winter, and it still seems to come as a surprise to the NHS.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “NHS staff do an incredible job and we recognise the pressures the NHS is facing following the impact of the pandemic.

“That’s why we’ve backed the NHS and social care with up to £14.1 billion additional funding over the next two years and this winter we have provided an extra £500 million to speed up hospital discharge and free up beds.

“We also awarded a 9.3% pay rise to the lowest earners in the NHS last year.

“The Health Secretary and ministers have met with unions several times and have been clear their door remains open to further discuss how we can work together to improve the working lives of NHS staff.”

