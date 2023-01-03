Covid-positive China arrivals will not have to quarantine, minister confirms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Covid-positive China arrivals will not have to quarantine, minister confirms

By Press Association
January 3, 2023, 9:28 am Updated: January 3, 2023, 5:30 pm
Passengers arriving from China will not have to self-isolate if they test positive for Covid, a Cabinet minister confirmed (PA)
Passengers arriving from China will not have to self-isolate if they test positive for Covid, a Cabinet minister confirmed (PA)

Travellers testing positive for Covid after arriving in the UK from China will not be forced to quarantine, a Cabinet minister said.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the move to test those coming into the country on flights from China is about “collecting information” due to the Beijing government refusing to share its own coronavirus data.

The senior Conservative MP’s comments confirmed details reported by The Independent.

Industrial strike
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said information is being collected to keep an eye out for new Covid variants (PA)

Testing will be voluntary for those arriving at Heathrow – the only UK airport with direct flights from China reportedly offering tests, the news site also said.

Mr Harper, asked if those who test positive after arriving in the UK will be required to quarantine, told LBC: “No, because what we are doing is we are collecting that information for surveillance purposes.”

He said there are “very high levels of vaccination” in the UK and encouraged older, more vulnerable people to “get their fourth booster shot this winter”.

The Cabinet minister, who campaigned against stringent restrictions from the backbenches during the pandemic, added: “The policy for arrivals from China is primarily about collecting information that the Chinese government is not sharing with the international community.”

Under measures announced by Health Secretary Steve Barclay, passengers flying from China into England from Thursday will be required to take a Covid test before boarding a plane.

The Government will also carry out surveillance testing of a sample of passengers to try to spot new variants of the virus which could pose a threat.

Industrial strike
Testing arrivals from China is about monitoring the virus, the Transport Secretary said (Peter Powell/PA)

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the Government would set out the full details regarding new rules for travellers entering the UK from China “in due course”.

But they rejected any suggestion that the new rules for Chinese travellers could signal a wider change for visitors travelling to the UK from countries with high rates of Covid-19.

He said: “A part of the reason for this was because of a lack of comprehensive health information being shared.

“We’re working with the Chinese government to encourage them – we’re not alone in this – to get more information from them.”

There are no direct flights from China to Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland but ministers said they are working with the devolved administrations to implement the measures UK-wide.

The move comes as Beijing prepares to start reissuing passports and visas for overseas trips after lifting its zero-Covid controls — a decision that has lead to a massive surge in infections.

Mr Harper called Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s approach a “sensible, balanced proposition” to deal with the potential spread of Covid from China.

Virus Outbreak China
Coronavirus has ripped through China since it binned its zero-Covid policy (Chinatopix/AP)

“This is about a country, China, which isn’t sharing the health data with the global health system that we expect everybody to do,” he told LBC.

“That is why we have put this temporary precautionary measure in place as China opens up its borders.

“We are doing two things: we are requiring people who fly from China to have a pre-departure test so they have got to show that they are negative before they get on that flight, and when they get to the United Kingdom, the UK Health Security Agency will take a sample of passengers and test them.

“That is so that we get that information into our health system and we can track the virus that is coming from China.

“That, I think, is a very sensible, balanced proposition which I think helps keep people in the UK safe but doesn’t put any restrictions on how people in the UK are able to operate.”

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said passengers “will not be allowed to board a flight” to the UK from China if they do not have “evidence of a negative test result”.

But, in a separate statement, a DHSC spokeswoman confirmed that tests upon arrival in England were “optional”.

She said: “We encourage people at the border to take a test to help themselves, their families and wider knowledge on Covid.

“However, the testing is optional and people can decline if they wish to do so.”

Beijing has condemned the introduction of Covid-19 testing on passengers arriving in countries such as the UK from China.

Chinese officials said that “entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis” and that the country could impose counter-measures.

Some experts cautioned that the wider issue of testing arrivals was not straightforward.

Prof Thomas House, an expert in mathematical statistics at the University of Manchester, suggested that “any contribution of the Chinese epidemic to what we see in the UK is likely to be minimal”.

He said that the on the “complex” issue of surveillance testing, “it is worth noting that the capacity for such surveillance is always limited”.

Testing travellers, he said, needs to be balanced against “potential enhanced surveillance in our health and social care sectors”.

Prof Rowland Kao, from the University of Edinburgh, said that the surveillance testing could fill an “important gap”.

Prof Kao, an expert on veterinary epidemiology and data science, said: “Testing on arrival is not to prevent spread but to gather data – we know very little about what is happening in China.

“If we and other countries are able to in particular gather viral sequences, this will give us knowledge of what variants might be emerging in China.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
Passengers arriving from China will not have to self-isolate if they test positive for Covid, a Cabinet minister confirmed (PA)
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
Passengers arriving from China will not have to self-isolate if they test positive for Covid, a Cabinet minister confirmed (PA)
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
3

More from Press and Journal

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during her press conference on winter pressures in the NHS (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
The Voice of the North: Scottish Government must stop dithering over NHS crisis
Passengers arriving from China will not have to self-isolate if they test positive for Covid, a Cabinet minister confirmed (PA)
A9 near Aviemore closed due to collision involving a car and a lorry
Jamie Watt has left his position as boss of Banks o' Dee. Picture by Kath Flannery
Banks o' Dee management duo 'have left' Highland League club after latest loss
The 40-mile diversion will take motorists around Peterhead, taking around 50 minutes. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire drivers face 40-mile diversion near Peterhead as other roads 'not suitable for larger…
Peterhead's new loan signing Kieran Shanks in action against Airdrie.
Peterhead loanee Kieran Shanks wants to bring goals to the Blue Toon
Work is progressing on the Aberdeen Incinerator at East Tullos Industrial Estate, but until it's up and running waste will continue to be landfilled. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Waste to continue to be landfilled until Aberdeen incinerator fires up
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
Aberdeen's Bailley Collins in action against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Bailley Collins hopes Aberdeen Women build on 'frustrating' Scottish Cup performance upon return to…
To go with story by Craig Munro. Retailers are saying customers are turning away from the high street and towards the city's retail park and the internet. Picture shows; Inverness Retail Park. Inverness. Supplied by Ross Hempseed Date; 26/12/2021
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
The thought of writing a novel is intimidating, but how about 200 words per day? (Image: TippaPatt/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Keep putting one foot in front of the other to make creative…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented