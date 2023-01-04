EIS says fall in teacher numbers shows ‘properly funded’ pay increase is needed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

EIS says fall in teacher numbers shows ‘properly funded’ pay increase is needed

By Press Association
January 4, 2023, 12:04 am
Union leaders said the fall in teacher numbers in 2022 showed the need for a ‘properly funded pay increase’ (PA)
Union leaders said the fall in teacher numbers in 2022 showed the need for a ‘properly funded pay increase’ (PA)

A fall in teacher numbers in Scotland is “unacceptable” and shows school staff need a “properly funded pay increase”, union chiefs have said.

Andrea Bradley, general secretary of the EIS, hit out after figures last month showed a small decline in the number of teachers in Scotland’s classrooms.

Scottish Government statistics for 2022 showed that number fell by 92 full-time equivalents (FTE) to 54,193 FTE.

This was the first drop in several years, but comes at a time when pupil numbers in Scotland have increased.

Ms Bradley said the fall in the number of teachers was a “cause of significant concern” to the union.

The EIS general secretary added the drop in teachers showed that “Scotland’s teachers deserve and need a properly funded pay increase, since salary levels and job security are currently insufficient to recruit teachers for the long term”.

It comes after teachers rejected a pay deal which would see most staff in classrooms receive a 5% pay rise, although the lowest earners would get a 6.85% increase.

Members of the EIS and two other unions are now due to strike on January 10 and 11, with the action coming just days after pupils return to school following the Christmas break.

Meanwhile, the EIS is also planning 16 days of industrial action spanning January and February.

Ms Bradley said issues with staffing were “particularly acute” in primary schools, and added: “With the overall increase in the number of pupils in our schools, any decline in teacher numbers is unacceptable.”

She described the situation as “particularly worrying” as ministers had allocated an additional £145 million to councils to recruit more teachers, while the number of youngsters with additional support needs has risen.

“We need more teachers in our schools in order to provide education and support young people,” Ms Bradley insisted.

“It is, in this context, quite remarkable that we now have fewer teachers despite the funding that was specifically provided to support the employment of more teachers.”

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said the Scottish Government was committed to a ‘fair, sustainable settlement for Scotland’s teachers’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “In Scotland we still have the most teachers-per-pupil compared to the rest of the UK, and education spend per person is higher than England and Wales.

“Last year we announced that local authorities would be given £145.5 million of annual funding to ensure the sustained employment of additional teachers and classroom assistants – which was the biggest increase to support teacher recruitment since 2007.”

On the issue of teacher pay, she stressed ministers “remain committed to a fair, sustainable settlement”, and would continue to engage with teaching unions and the local government body Cosla to try to reach a deal.

The Education Secretary said: “We will continue to work with Cosla and local authorities to ensure that we maximise the value from that spend, including the number of jobs available for teachers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
Union leaders said the fall in teacher numbers in 2022 showed the need for a ‘properly funded pay increase’ (PA)
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
Union leaders said the fall in teacher numbers in 2022 showed the need for a ‘properly funded pay increase’ (PA)
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
3

More from Press and Journal

The 40-mile diversion will take motorists around Peterhead, taking around 50 minutes. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire drivers face 40-mile diversion near Peterhead as other roads 'not suitable for larger…
Peterhead's new loan signing Kieran Shanks in action against Airdrie.
Peterhead loanee Kieran Shanks wants to bring goals to the Blue Toon
Work is progressing on the Aberdeen Incinerator at East Tullos Industrial Estate, but until it's up and running waste will continue to be landfilled. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Waste to continue to be landfilled until Aberdeen incinerator fires up
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
Aberdeen's Bailley Collins in action against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Bailley Collins hopes Aberdeen Women build on 'frustrating' Scottish Cup performance upon return to…
To go with story by Craig Munro. Retailers are saying customers are turning away from the high street and towards the city's retail park and the internet. Picture shows; Inverness Retail Park. Inverness. Supplied by Ross Hempseed Date; 26/12/2021
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
The thought of writing a novel is intimidating, but how about 200 words per day? (Image: TippaPatt/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Keep putting one foot in front of the other to make creative…
Inverurie Locos' Harlaw Park. (Photo by Paul Glendell)
Early interest in Inverurie Locos job
Aberdeen Ladies U14s trophy-winning squad. Image: Jill Runcie.
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Aberdeen FC Ladies U14s earn Team Performance nomination after double…
Author Katherine Rundell, pictured in 2019 (Image: Mirco Toniolo/AGF/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: The Golden Mole will stay with me forever

Editor's Picks

Most Commented