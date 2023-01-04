EIS says fall in teacher numbers shows ‘properly funded’ pay increase is needed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fall in teacher numbers in Scotland is “unacceptable” and shows school staff need a “properly funded pay increase”, union chiefs have said.

Andrea Bradley, general secretary of the EIS, hit out after figures last month showed a small decline in the number of teachers in Scotland’s classrooms.

Scottish Government statistics for 2022 showed that number fell by 92 full-time equivalents (FTE) to 54,193 FTE.

This was the first drop in several years, but comes at a time when pupil numbers in Scotland have increased.

Ms Bradley said the fall in the number of teachers was a “cause of significant concern” to the union.

The EIS general secretary added the drop in teachers showed that “Scotland’s teachers deserve and need a properly funded pay increase, since salary levels and job security are currently insufficient to recruit teachers for the long term”.

It comes after teachers rejected a pay deal which would see most staff in classrooms receive a 5% pay rise, although the lowest earners would get a 6.85% increase.

Members of the EIS and two other unions are now due to strike on January 10 and 11, with the action coming just days after pupils return to school following the Christmas break.

We are calling members in Primary, Special Schools (Primary and Primary/Secondary) & Early Years out on strike on 10th Jan & members in Secondary & Special Schools (Secondary only) & all Associated Professionals on 11th Jan. Find out more on our website: https://t.co/IqD9jPxzG2 — EIS (@EISUnion) December 30, 2022

Meanwhile, the EIS is also planning 16 days of industrial action spanning January and February.

Ms Bradley said issues with staffing were “particularly acute” in primary schools, and added: “With the overall increase in the number of pupils in our schools, any decline in teacher numbers is unacceptable.”

She described the situation as “particularly worrying” as ministers had allocated an additional £145 million to councils to recruit more teachers, while the number of youngsters with additional support needs has risen.

“We need more teachers in our schools in order to provide education and support young people,” Ms Bradley insisted.

“It is, in this context, quite remarkable that we now have fewer teachers despite the funding that was specifically provided to support the employment of more teachers.”

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said the Scottish Government was committed to a ‘fair, sustainable settlement for Scotland’s teachers’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “In Scotland we still have the most teachers-per-pupil compared to the rest of the UK, and education spend per person is higher than England and Wales.

“Last year we announced that local authorities would be given £145.5 million of annual funding to ensure the sustained employment of additional teachers and classroom assistants – which was the biggest increase to support teacher recruitment since 2007.”

On the issue of teacher pay, she stressed ministers “remain committed to a fair, sustainable settlement”, and would continue to engage with teaching unions and the local government body Cosla to try to reach a deal.

The Education Secretary said: “We will continue to work with Cosla and local authorities to ensure that we maximise the value from that spend, including the number of jobs available for teachers.”