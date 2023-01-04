‘Disastrous’ Yousaf urged to quit as Health Secretary over cost of bed blocking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Disastrous’ Yousaf urged to quit as Health Secretary over cost of bed blocking

By Press Association
January 4, 2023, 12:04 am
Scottish Labour has called for Humza Yousaf to quit as Health Secretary as the party claimed he had allowed delayed discharge ‘to soar’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Labour has called on “disastrous” Humza Yousaf to quit as Health Secretary as  new figures showed bed blocking has cost the country more than £1.2 billion over the past decade.

The party’s analysis of figures on delayed discharge showed that since Mr Yousaf took over as Health Secretary after the May 2021 Holyrood elections, a total of  854,643 hospital days had been lost because of the problem.

Since 2013-14 Labour analysis of official figures showed that a total of  5,095,429 days had been lost – with the cost of this said to be more than £1.26 billion.

In 2021-22 alone, a total of 540,302 hospital bed days were lost because of the problem – which occurs when patients are medically well enough to be discharged but have to stay in hospital while they wait for a care package to be put in place – a cost of £150 million, Labour said.

Scottish Labour has called for Humza Yousaf to resign as Health Secretary (Andrew Milligan/PA)

From April 2022 to the end of October last year there were 382,389 days lost, at a cost of £111 million, the party added.

In 2015, when Shona Robison was health secretary, the Scottish Government had vowed to eradicate delayed discharge.

But in October 2022 the number of hospital beds occupied by people who were ready to be discharged reached a new record high – with an average of 1,898 beds taken each day by people who were ready to leave hospital.

Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie hit out: “Years on from the SNP promising to end the deadly and costly practice of delayed discharge, the problem still persists and is in fact getting worse.

“This whopping cost to the taxpayer has built up on Nicola Sturgeon’s watch and the disastrous Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, has allowed it to soar.”

Ms Baillie continued: “We cannot have patients left in hospital unnecessarily and the public purse drained due to poor provision of care for those leaving hospital.

“It’s time for Humza Yousaf to face the music and hand the role over to someone who is prepared to tackle the issue.”

Mr Yousaf said the Scottish Government was “working hard with health boards and the care sector to ensure those that are clinically fit to be discharged are supported into more appropriate care, at home or in the social care sector”.

Speaking about efforts to tackle the problem, the Health Secretary added: “Hospital at Home services have been increased, care at home capacity has been enhanced, social work pay has increased and £20 million has gone to provide interim care arrangements.”

However, he added there was “unprecedented demand across our whole health and social care system”.

Mr Yousaf continued: “Like health services across the UK and globally, NHS Scotland is working under significant pressure and the pandemic continues to affect services.

“Social care has been hit by a triple whammy of Brexit, which has impacted staffing, the pandemic and high energy and inflation costs, all putting significant pressure on the sector.

“Getting those with no clinical need to be in hospital into more appropriate care does not only make financial sense, but it is clearly the right thing to do for patients, their loved ones and all our hard-working staff across health and social care and we continue to work with our partners to address these challenges.”

