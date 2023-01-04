Chancellor to meet business groups as fears grow over cut to energy support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Chancellor to meet business groups as fears grow over cut to energy support

By Press Association
January 4, 2023, 8:44 am
Business groups are meeting Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday over government plans for help on energy bills amid fears the support will be halved after the current scheme ends (PA)
Business groups are meeting Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday over government plans for help on energy bills amid fears the support will be halved after the current scheme ends (PA)

Business groups are meeting with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday over government plans for help on energy bills amid fears the support will be halved after the current scheme ends.

Mr Hunt is understood to be calling a lunchtime meeting to brief the business groups on what shape the support will take, with the Federation of Small Businesses, UK Hospitality, the CBI and the British Chambers of Commerce among those expected to attend.

It comes as calls mount for urgent clarity after the Government delayed setting out details that were originally due before the new year.

The current scheme – which caps wholesale energy prices on electricity and gas at about half the expected market price – ends in March.

Households have already been told that their bills will be capped until April 2024, albeit at a higher rate than the current £2,500 annual cost, while firms have been kept in the dark.

Mr Hunt is said to be considering plans to keep support in place for all UK companies after the existing scheme draws to a close, in what would mark a U-turn on aims to target only the vulnerable sectors.

The revised scheme is expected to offer help with bills for a further year, until March 2024.

But it is thought that business energy support will be significantly cut to reduce the burden on Britain’s battered public finances as the cost of the current six-month scheme is seen as being unsustainable.

It is understood that final details on the new package are likely to be announced next week.

Mr Hunt had promised to give firms certainty over future plans for support by the new year, saying last month the announcement would come just before or just after Christmas.

Energy bill and money
Mr Hunt is said to be considering plans to keep support in place for all UK companies after the existing scheme draws to a close (PA)

Business groups have been left furious over the delays, which adds to uncertainty at a time of rocketing prices, the impact of strikes and a gloomy wider economic picture.

Mr Hunt said at his autumn budget in November that the Government would have to target support only at the most vulnerable industries and would likely also have to lower the aid they receive.

Business groups railed against the plans, warning over job losses and company failures if universal support is withdrawn.

While ongoing help for all companies is set to be welcomed, there are concerns over a drastic cut to support.

The chief executive of the Chemical Industries Association said there would be “widespread concern” over a significant reduction in the level of support for energy intensive industries.

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme how concerned the association’s members are that energy support will fall, Stephen Elliott said: “Only last week we actually got confirmation that some businesses were actually included within the scope of that relief, so it’s taken time for some clarity.”

He added: “We’re very interested to learn about what will happen from the end of March.”

“Throughout 2021, and pre the Russian invasion, we’ve been looking for more targeted support with Government,” he said, adding: “I think more can be done for a targeted intervention for energy intensive sectors such as chemicals.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Police were called to a property on Gort Road on Tuesday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate sudden death of man in Aberdeen
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
8
3
Gordon MacCrae outside his lodge at the park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Lossiemouth caravan park owner ‘stuck’ as fees increase by more than 50% despite site…
3
4
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
5
Pam Milne's eyebrows have been singed off after a gas canister exploded at a Nisa on Garthdee Drive. Image: Pam Milne and Google Maps.
Aberdeen woman’s eyebrows are singed off after ‘gas canister’ bursts into flames at Garthdee…
6
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
7
Businessman in Empty Office Space; Shutterstock ID 1755768905; purchase_order: ; job:
Could Elon Musk’s ‘back to the office’ clarion call be the saviour for Aberdeen…
8
Under-investment in social housing, both rural and urban, is causing issues. Image: Sunny Celeste/imageBROKER/Shutterstock
Tens of thousands of rural homes face energy costs of more than £30,000
9
Plans for the Glenbervie Estate and the KIldrummy Estate feature in our latest round-up
Macphie boss splitting Glenbervie manse as living costs soar, while mega-rich new American owners…
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Emergency services were called to the crash near Tyrie Primary at lunchtime. Image: Shutterstock.
Motorist arrested following two-vehicle crash near Fraserburgh
The council workers got stuck under Potarch Bridge, near Kincardine O' Neil. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Council workers rescued after getting stuck under Potarch Bridge
Field of Deere raised more than £6,000 for two children's charities last year. Image: Anne MacPherson
Field of Deere set to return in March
The much-loved Aberdeen Race for Life is back. Image: Kenny Elrick.
Race for Life is back: Walkers, joggers and runners encouraged to take part in…
nuart aberdeen 2022 awards
Two Nuart Aberdeen artworks shortlisted for global street art awards
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and Jonny Hayes look dejected at full-time after the 0-0 Premiership draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: January likely to make or break season for Jim Goodwin's Aberdeen
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13691892bl) Matty Kennedy (33) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Ross County at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Ross County, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 02-01-2033 - 02 Jan 2023
Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy urges Red Army to keep the faith
Gregor Townsend restored Finn Russell to the Scotland team without requiring even a training session. Image: SNS
What's in store for Scottish Rugby in 2023?
Professor Fiona Burnett speaking to growers at a previous event.
Thainstone Centre to host workshop as part of agronomy roadshow return
Clarity walk
Founder of Clarity Walk talks future following £20,000 cash boost

Editor's Picks

Most Commented