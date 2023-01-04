British Museum confirms ‘constructive discussions’ with Greece on Elgin Marbles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
British Museum confirms ‘constructive discussions’ with Greece on Elgin Marbles

By Press Association
January 4, 2023, 10:13 am
The British Museum has said it continues to have ‘constructive discussions’ over the possible return of the Elgin Marbles to Greece after 200 years (British Museum/PA)

The British Museum has said it continues to have “constructive discussions” over the possible return of the Elgin Marbles to Greece after 200 years.

The 2,500-year-old sculptures were removed from the Acropolis in Athens by Lord Elgin in the early 19th century, when he was the British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire.

The 17 artefacts were bought by the British government, which passed them on to the British Museum where they remain one of the most prized exhibits, making up 30% of the Parthenon sculptures of ancient Greece.

Senior Conservator Karen Birkhoelzer is seen with the sculpture The River God Ilissos by Phidias, part of the part of the Elgin marbles
Senior conservator Karen Birkhoelzer with the sculpture The River God Ilissos by Phidias, part of the so-called Elgin Marbles (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has on many occasions called for the marbles to be returned, even offering to lend some of his country’s other treasures to the British Museum in exchange.

On Wednesday, a British Museum spokesman said: “We’ve said publicly we’re actively seeking a new Parthenon partnership with our friends in Greece and, as we enter a new year, constructive discussions are ongoing.”

It comes after the Government rejected Tory peer Lord Vaizey of Didcot’s call for a change in the law to make it easier for UK museums to deal with restitution requests. Current legislation prevents treasures from being legally given away by the museum.

Campaigners dressed as Lord Elgin and a Parthenon Marble demonstrate outside the British Museum in London, calling for the museum to return the Parthenon Sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles, to Greece
Campaigners dressed as Lord Elgin and a Parthenon Marble demonstrate outside the British Museum, calling for the museum to return the Elgin Marbles to Greece (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A spokesman for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) told the PA news agency: “The Parthenon Sculptures in the British Museum are legally owned by the trustees of the British Museum, which is operationally independent of Government. Decisions relating to the care and management of its collections are a matter for the trustees.”

Last month, the museum said it has “publicly called for a new Parthenon partnership with Greece” and will “talk to anyone, including the Greek government, about how to take that forward”.

It added: “We operate within the law and we’re not going to dismantle our great collection as it tells a unique story of our common humanity.

“But we are seeking new positive, long-term partnerships with countries and communities around the world, and that of course includes Greece.”

The British Museum’s response follows a report from the Telegraph which said the museum’s chairman, former Tory chancellor George Osborne, has drawn up an agreement with Athens as part of a “cultural exchange”.

