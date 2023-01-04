Qatar government paid for Mark Drakeford to stay in five-star World Cup hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Qatar government paid for Mark Drakeford to stay in five-star World Cup hotel

By Press Association
January 4, 2023, 10:35 am
Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford in front of the giant bucket hat on the Corniche in Doha, Qatar during the FIFA World Cup 2022 (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)
Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford in front of the giant bucket hat on the Corniche in Doha, Qatar during the FIFA World Cup 2022 (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)

The Qatar government paid for Mark Drakeford to stay in a luxury five-star hotel during his World Cup trip to the country, a Freedom of Information (FOI) request has revealed.

Wales First Minister, economy minister Vaughan Gething and four officials were put up for three nights in the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Doha.

The FOI, submitted by BBC Wales, showed the host nation provided the accommodation, board, and transport as part of a hospitality package offered to all delegates and their travelling parties attending the football tournament.

The Welsh Government was highly critical of Qatar’s human rights record prior to and during the World Cup.

Qatar gained international condemnation over its treatment of women, LGBTQ+ people and migrants.

However, Mr Drakeford said they had made the decision to attend to promote Wales and the country’s values on the world stage and further economic links with the Gulf state.

Wales Training Session – Al Sadd Sports Club – Sunday November 20th
Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford (centre) speaks to players during a training session at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar (PA)

Welsh Liberal Democrats leader Jane Dodds told BBC Wales that “by accepting this gift from the Qatari government, Mark Drakeford has potentially undermined the Welsh Government’s commitment towards human rights, LGBTQ+ rights and women’s rights”.

She suggested the Government should donate the equivalent cost of the trip to human rights charities.

Plaid Cymru’s sport and international affairs spokeswoman Heledd Fychan said both ministers should now have to explain to the Senedd in detail how they raised issues about human rights in Qatar.

The Welsh Government in response said: “This was an opportunity to discuss trade and investment opportunities, meet with members of the Qatar government and the International Labour Organisation to discuss worker rights, and to take part in cultural meetings to strengthen the links between Qatar and Wales.

“The visit also was a chance to share our values on human rights, LGBTQ+ rights, workers’ rights and political and religious freedom.”

In the FOI response, the Welsh Government said: “A total of eight officials and two ministers travelled to Qatar for the World Cup.

Wales Training Session – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Al Sadd Sports Club – Monday November 28th
Minister for the Economy of Wales, Vaughan Gething (right) and chief executive of the football association of Wales Noel Mooney (left) during a training session at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar (PA)

“Accommodation for the two ministers and accompanying four officials was provided by the Qatari government at no cost.

“A hospitality package was offered by the Qatari government to the heads of state of each country that qualified for the World Cup but the Welsh Government does not hold any information about the value of this package.

“The remaining four officials travelled by economy class.

“The total cost of four return flights was £3,768. The total cost of accommodation in Doha for four officials travelling economy class was £20,320 and the rating of the hotel was four star.”

In a later FOI, the Government confirmed “the hotel used was the Ritz-Carlton, Doha for three nights” and that the First Minister and Economy Minister and four officials stayed there.

Ministers and officials also visited prior to the tournament once on a ministerial visit and another time on a scoping trip.

FIFA World Cup 2022
Among other representatives who visited Qatar was Welsh singer Dafydd Iwan and the Urdd Youth Choir who performed across Doha during the tournament (PA)

Mr Gething travelled to Qatar for two days on May 9, “to develop economic links with Qatar and to discuss [their] values with Qatari organisations”.

However, costs relating to ministerial engagements are exempt from FOI requests.

Three officials went on a scoping visit between October 23-27, the total cost of the visit was said to be £5,272.

The year before in 2021, nine officials travelled to Qatar seven separate times, the trips costing a combined £14,624.

During his visit to Qatar, Mr Gething told PA news agency: “There is the reality of our relationship with Qatar, for example Qatar owns over two-thirds of South Hook, the natural gas importing entry way in South West Wales.

“Wales also has business interests here amounting to about three-quarters of a billion pounds worth of trade with this region – which means we have lots of direct interests,” he added.

South Hook provides 20% of the UK’s total gas demand, while Qatar is expected to invest up to £10 billion in the UK over the next five years.

The Welsh Government worked with youth organisation Urdd Gobaith Cymru to run sports, arts and cultural workshops with school children across Qatar in the week running up to the World Cup, this included bringing young female ambassadors to run programmes that would empower young girls.

