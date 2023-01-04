Everything you need to know about the controversial Elgin Marbles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The contentious Elgin Marbles could be returned to Athens more than 200 years after they were taken.

Here is everything you need to know about the sculptures:

– What are the Elgin Marbles?

A section of the Parthenon Marbles in London’s British Museum (Matthew Fearne/PA)

Also known as the Parthenon Marbles, the sculptures are remnants of a 160m-long carved stone frieze that ran around the outer walls of the Parthenon Temple on the Acropolis, dedicated to Athena, goddess of wisdom.

The Parthenon was built between 447-432 BC and is considered the crowning work of classical architecture.

Much was lost in a 17th-century bombardment, and about half the remaining works were removed in the early 19th century by British diplomat Lord Elgin, and given to the British Museum.

– Why is there a controversy?

The sculptures’ presence in Britain has been the subject of on-going controversy and debate which has raged for decades.

The Great Court of the British Museum in London (Chris Young/PA)

Greece maintains they were taken illegally during the country’s Turkish occupation and should be returned for display in Athens, which the British Museum and Government have previously rejected.

In December, Pope Francis decided to send back to Greece the three fragments of Parthenon sculptures that the Vatican museums have held for centuries, leaving the British Museum among those declining to do the same.

On Wednesday, a British Museum spokesman said: “We’ve said publicly we’re actively seeking a new Parthenon partnership with our friends in Greece and, as we enter a new year, constructive discussions are ongoing.”

– Where are they currently housed??

Of the 50% of the original sculptures that survive, around half are in the British Museum and half in Athens, according to the British Museum.

A view of the west interior of the Parthenon on the Acropolis (PA)

The 17 sculptures have been in the British Museum since 1816 apart from the war years when they were stored underground in a Tube station for safety. The sculpture of the river god Ilissos was temporarily loaned to the St Petersburg State Hermitage Museum in Russia.

Neil MacGregor, the former director of the British Museum, stepped down following controversy after he backed the move to loan a section of the display to Russia.

In 2009, the Acropolis Museum was built in central Athens to house the sculptures that remain in Greece alongside other treasures.

– What has the Greek government previously said?

A formal request for the permanent return of all of the Parthenon Sculptures held in London to Greece was first made in 1983 and discussions have been on-going since, according to the British Museum’s website.

King Charles III holds an audience with the prime minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has on many occasions called for the marbles to be returned, even offering to lend some of his country’s other treasures to the British Museum in exchange.

In recent years, a team of London lawyers including Amal Clooney, the wife of Hollywood film star George Clooney, were involved in talks with the Greek government about a potential legal bid for the works.

Successive Greek governments have “refused to acknowledge” the trustees’ title to the Parthenon Sculptures, the British Museum said.

– What has the British Government said about the Elgin Marbles?

Ministers have long-resisted calls for the classical sculptures to be returned to Greece.

The British Government rejected Tory peer Lord Vaizey of Didcot’s call for a change in the law to make it easier for UK museums to deal with restitution requests.

Current legislation prevents treasures from being legally given away by the museum.

Former prime minister Liz Truss ruled out supporting a deal to return the Elgin Marbles to Greece, despite George Osborne, chairman of the British Museum and former Tory chancellor, saying there is a “deal to be done” to share the sculptures with Greece.