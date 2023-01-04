Yousaf under pressure as record 1,925 patients spend at least 12 hours in A&E

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Yousaf under pressure as record 1,925 patients spend at least 12 hours in A&E

By Press Association
January 4, 2023, 1:37 pm
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has come under further pressure after the latest A&E performance figures were published (PA)
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has come under further pressure after the latest A&E performance figures were published (PA)

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has come under further pressure as new figures show a record 1,925 Scots spent 12 hours or more waiting in accident and emergency in the week leading up to Christmas.

The data reveals that in the week ending Sunday December 25, just 56.9% of patients in A&E were seen and then either admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

That is well below the target of 95% set by the Scottish Government – but is an improvement on the 55% recorded the previous week.

The figures from Public Health Scotland (PHS) show that in the week to Christmas Day, A&E departments dealt with 22,892 patients.

Of those, 9,862 waited more than the four-hour target time – with 4,156 patients in A&E for eight hours or more.

A total of 1,925 patients waited for a minimum of 12 hours – up from 1,821 the previous week.

PHS said the figures would be an under count as data for both NHS Ayrshire and Arran and NHS Borders was missing.

The Scottish Conservatives branded the figures “appalling” as they urged First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to sack Mr Yousaf, while Scottish Labour said it is “clear that Humza Yousaf must go, and go now”.

Tory health spokesman Sandesh Gulhane said: “Enough is enough. Nicola Sturgeon must take her fingers out her ears, sack Humza Yousaf and recall Parliament to outline emergency measures to ease this unprecedented crisis.”

He said the “appalling figures lay bare the crisis in Scotland’s A&E wards under Humza Yousaf’s inept leadership”.

Dr Gulhane said: “Despite the Herculean efforts of frontline staff, waiting times in our emergency departments are unacceptable due to years of dire workforce planning by successive SNP health secretaries, as well as the flimsy recovery plan of the current one.

“We can’t tolerate a situation where almost 2,000 patients are waiting over half-a-day to be seen, because we know these delays lead to needless loss of life.

“Senior medics are voicing their concerns about patient safety almost daily, while health boards have resorted to begging staff to cancel leave to help deal with the demand.”

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: “These damning statistics lay bare the carnage in our A&E departments over the Christmas period and make it clear that Humza Yousaf must go, and go now.

“Thousands of Scots have waited for hours and hours for medical treatment while lives have been put on the line.

“Staff are working tirelessly but the inaction of this SNP Government has left them facing an impossible struggle. We are only halfway through this winter so there is still much more to come.

“The time for warm words has come and gone. This crisis has occurred on Humza Yousaf’s watch and NHS staff have no confidence that he is the person capable of taking action and leading them out of this crisis.

“Mr Yousaf – it’s time to go.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Humza Yousaf has totally lost control of this winter crisis. His answer seems to be to hang on and hope things get better in the spring.

“The Health Secretary must fundamentally change his approach and get control of this crisis, otherwise he will need to go because patients and staff have been taken for granted for far too long.”

Statistics for November, also released by PHS, show that over the course of the month, 67.5% of patients in A&E were dealt with within four hours.

But more than one in 10 (11.1%) – or 13,265 patients – spent eight hours or more in the emergency room, with 5,273 (4.35%) of patients there for 12 hours or longer.

Labour’s Jackie Baillie insisted it is ‘time to go’ for the Health Secretary (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Yousaf said: “We know that this is one of the toughest winters in the NHS’s 74-year history and the latest A&E figures clearly demonstrate the challenge our health service is facing.

“Covid has clearly still not gone away and these pressures, combined with pandemic backlogs, are making it a very challenging time for the NHS.

“We are dealing with flu which has been classified at extraordinary levels, with cases admitted to hospital the highest in five years. We also had to deal with rising cases of Strep A and other respiratory viruses which has resulted in significant demand on services.”

The Health Secretary explained that delayed discharges – where people have to stay in hospital despite being medically well enough to leave as they await a care package – continue to have a “major impact in driving up A&E waits”.

He added that the Scottish Government is working with health boards “to ensure people leave hospital without delay, freeing up vital beds for those who need them most”.

Mr Yousaf continued: “In October we published our £600 million winter plan which will see us recruit 1,000 new NHS staff. Our £50 million urgent and unscheduled care collaborative looks to drive down A&E waits through hospital at home and our out-patient antimicrobial therapy service which allows patients to be treated at home or in the community.

“Emergency care is always available for those who need it, however many people are seeking help with common winter illness and NHS Inform have useful self-help guides to let everyone know when to stay home and when to seek more care.

“If you do think you need to visit A&E but it is not an emergency, you can contact NHS 24 where you may be referred to a more appropriate urgent care service. Local GPs and pharmacies can be also be contacted as a first port of call for non-critical care.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police were called to a property on Gort Road on Tuesday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate sudden death of man in Aberdeen
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
8
3
Gordon MacCrae outside his lodge at the park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Lossiemouth caravan park owner ‘stuck’ as fees increase by more than 50% despite site…
3
4
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
5
Pam Milne's eyebrows have been singed off after a gas canister exploded at a Nisa on Garthdee Drive. Image: Pam Milne and Google Maps.
Aberdeen woman’s eyebrows are singed off after ‘gas canister’ bursts into flames at Garthdee…
6
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
7
Businessman in Empty Office Space; Shutterstock ID 1755768905; purchase_order: ; job:
Could Elon Musk’s ‘back to the office’ clarion call be the saviour for Aberdeen…
8
Under-investment in social housing, both rural and urban, is causing issues. Image: Sunny Celeste/imageBROKER/Shutterstock
Tens of thousands of rural homes face energy costs of more than £30,000
9
Plans for the Glenbervie Estate and the KIldrummy Estate feature in our latest round-up
Macphie boss splitting Glenbervie manse as living costs soar, while mega-rich new American owners…
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Emergency services were called to the crash near Tyrie Primary at lunchtime. Image: Shutterstock.
Motorist arrested following two-vehicle crash near Fraserburgh
The council workers got stuck under Potarch Bridge, near Kincardine O' Neil. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Council workers rescued after getting stuck under Potarch Bridge
Field of Deere raised more than £6,000 for two children's charities last year. Image: Anne MacPherson
Field of Deere set to return in March
The much-loved Aberdeen Race for Life is back. Image: Kenny Elrick.
Race for Life is back: Walkers, joggers and runners encouraged to take part in…
nuart aberdeen 2022 awards
Two Nuart Aberdeen artworks shortlisted for global street art awards
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and Jonny Hayes look dejected at full-time after the 0-0 Premiership draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: January likely to make or break season for Jim Goodwin's Aberdeen
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13691892bl) Matty Kennedy (33) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Ross County at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Ross County, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 02-01-2033 - 02 Jan 2023
Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy urges Red Army to keep the faith
Gregor Townsend restored Finn Russell to the Scotland team without requiring even a training session. Image: SNS
What's in store for Scottish Rugby in 2023?
Professor Fiona Burnett speaking to growers at a previous event.
Thainstone Centre to host workshop as part of agronomy roadshow return
Clarity walk
Founder of Clarity Walk talks future following £20,000 cash boost

Editor's Picks

Most Commented