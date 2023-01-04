‘Three years of progressive Tory government being washed down drain’ – Dorries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

‘Three years of progressive Tory government being washed down drain’ – Dorries

By Press Association
January 4, 2023, 2:03 pm Updated: January 4, 2023, 3:07 pm
Nadine Dorries led the move to privatise Channel 4 as culture secretary in Boris Johnson’s government (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Nadine Dorries led the move to privatise Channel 4 as culture secretary in Boris Johnson’s government (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries has launched a bitter attack on the Prime Minister amid reports the Government is set to drop a plan to privatise Channel 4.

The Tory MP, one of Boris Johnson’s most loyal allies, accused Rishi Sunak of U-turning or abandoning key parts of the former prime minister’s agenda as she warned that it would now be “almost impossible to face the electorate” at the next general election.

Ms Dorries, who led the move to privatise Channel 4 as culture secretary in Mr Johnson’s government, hit out at the apparent reversal of the plan after her successor Michelle Donelan wrote to Mr Sunak to tell him that “pursuing a sale at this point is not the right decision and there are better ways to secure C4C’s (Channel 4 Corporation) sustainability”.

Mr Sunak is blamed by allies of Mr Johnson for playing a key role in the former prime minister’s downfall last summer, after resigning as chancellor.

Ms Dorries has not been shy since about making her feelings known about her new party leader.

She wrote on Twitter: “Three years of a progressive Tory government being washed down the drain. Levelling up, dumped. Social care reform, dumped. Keeping young and vulnerable people safe online, watered down.

“A bonfire of EU leg, not happening. Sale of C4 giving back £2b reversed. Replaced with what?”

Michelle Donelan maternity leave
Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan wrote to the Prime Minister about the sale of Channel 4 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

She used a second tweet to hit out at the Prime Minister’s latest announcement, which would see all pupils in England study some form of maths until the age of 18.

“A policy at some time in the future to teach maths for longer with teachers we don’t yet even have to do so,” she wrote.

“Where is the mandate – who voted for this?”

And she offered a sharp warning to Mr Sunak, saying it “will now be almost impossible to face the electorate at a GE (general election) and expect voters to believe or trust our manifesto commitment”.

Channel 4 was created in 1982 by the Conservative government of Baroness Thatcher and is entirely funded by advertising, out of public ownership.

Unlike other broadcasters, everything it airs is commissioned from external production companies.

In Ms Donelan’s letter, dated January 3 and shared by Lewis Goodall, co-presenter of Global podcast The News Agents, she noted the “view of my predecessor” was that selling C4C was the “right solution” to issues around its long-term sustainability, but that she had come to the opposite conclusion after “reviewing the business case”.

She said she planned to announce a new package of measures to “help tackle” the challenges C4C would face in the “evolving media sector”, including allowing it to create some of its own content and diversify its revenue “should it wish to do so”.

Ms Donelan, who was appointed by Liz Truss and remained in the role after Mr Sunak took over as Prime Minister, previously cast doubt on plans to privatise the broadcaster.

Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell said: “The Conservatives’ vendetta against Channel 4 was always wrong for Britain, growth in our creative economy and a complete waste of everyone’s time.

“Our broadcasting and creative industries lead the world, yet this Government has hamstrung them with this total distraction.”

She added: “Labour opposed this sell-off, and took a strong stand. Government must now bring forward the Media Bill to protect and promote Britain’s broadcasters in the streaming age.

“Whilst the Conservatives crash our economy, we have a plan to nurture and grow our creative industries.”

Simon Hoare, Conservative MP for North Dorset, said: “A welcome and excellent decision/recommendation by @michelledonelan: if it ain’t broke; don’t fix it!”

Stephen Hammond, Conservative MP for Wimbledon, said: “I welcome the reports that C4 will not be privatised. I have always thought that its commercial future can be more sustainably secured by a new mandate within the current model.

“This decision will ensure the independent UK production industry will continue to thrive and prosper.”

The Incorporated Society of British Advertisers said it was “delighted by the Government’s decision not to dispose of Channel 4”, saying its members “overwhelmingly opposed the sale”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Police were called to a property on Gort Road on Tuesday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate sudden death of man in Aberdeen
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
8
3
Gordon MacCrae outside his lodge at the park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Lossiemouth caravan park owner ‘stuck’ as fees increase by more than 50% despite site…
3
4
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
5
Pam Milne's eyebrows have been singed off after a gas canister exploded at a Nisa on Garthdee Drive. Image: Pam Milne and Google Maps.
Aberdeen woman’s eyebrows are singed off after ‘gas canister’ bursts into flames at Garthdee…
6
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
7
Businessman in Empty Office Space; Shutterstock ID 1755768905; purchase_order: ; job:
Could Elon Musk’s ‘back to the office’ clarion call be the saviour for Aberdeen…
8
Under-investment in social housing, both rural and urban, is causing issues. Image: Sunny Celeste/imageBROKER/Shutterstock
Tens of thousands of rural homes face energy costs of more than £30,000
9
Plans for the Glenbervie Estate and the KIldrummy Estate feature in our latest round-up
Macphie boss splitting Glenbervie manse as living costs soar, while mega-rich new American owners…
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Emergency services were called to the crash near Tyrie Primary at lunchtime. Image: Shutterstock.
Motorist arrested following two-vehicle crash near Fraserburgh
The council workers got stuck under Potarch Bridge, near Kincardine O' Neil. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Council workers rescued after getting stuck under Potarch Bridge
Field of Deere raised more than £6,000 for two children's charities last year. Image: Anne MacPherson
Field of Deere set to return in March
The much-loved Aberdeen Race for Life is back. Image: Kenny Elrick.
Race for Life is back: Walkers, joggers and runners encouraged to take part in…
nuart aberdeen 2022 awards
Two Nuart Aberdeen artworks shortlisted for global street art awards
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and Jonny Hayes look dejected at full-time after the 0-0 Premiership draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: January likely to make or break season for Jim Goodwin's Aberdeen
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13691892bl) Matty Kennedy (33) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Ross County at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Ross County, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 02-01-2033 - 02 Jan 2023
Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy urges Red Army to keep the faith
Gregor Townsend restored Finn Russell to the Scotland team without requiring even a training session. Image: SNS
What's in store for Scottish Rugby in 2023?
Professor Fiona Burnett speaking to growers at a previous event.
Thainstone Centre to host workshop as part of agronomy roadshow return
Clarity walk
Founder of Clarity Walk talks future following £20,000 cash boost

Editor's Picks

Most Commented