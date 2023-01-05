MSP urges Scots to make time to donate ‘life-saving’ pint of blood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scots are being urged to take the time to donate a “life-saving” pint of blood.

SNP MSP Emma Roddick made the plea ahead of visiting her local blood donation centre in Inverness.

Scotland has almost 100,000 blood donors but Ms Roddick said just over 31,000 of them had not made a donation in 2022.

The Highlands and islands MSP urged people to make time to give blood in 2023.

SNP MSP Emma Roddick urged people to donate blood (Jane Barlow/PA)

She said: “What better way to begin the new year than going for a pint? Donating a pint of blood is a safe, simple and significant step we can take this year to help save a life.

“Throughout the year, when we are trying to manage our busy schedules, it can be hard to find the time to get along to a blood donation centre or one of the many community sessions that are run across the country.

“The holiday period is a time where many of our lives slow down a bit – it’s therefore a great opportunity to book an appointment and give that life-saving pint that we’ve been wanting to give for a while.

“I’m delighted to be able to donate blood today and want to thank everyone working in these centres, supporting such vital work.

“I strongly urge everyone who is able to, to book their appointment to get along to their nearest centre and help save life.”