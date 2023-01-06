SNP has broken promises on single-crewed ambulances, claims Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SNP has broken promises on single-crewed ambulances, claims Labour

By Press Association
January 6, 2023, 12:05 am
Labour says pledges on ambulance crewing have been broken (Jane Barlow/PA)
Labour has accused the SNP of breaking promises over the use of single-crewed ambulances in the health service.

Labour has accused the SNP of breaking promises over the use of single-crewed ambulances in the health service.

The party received figures following freedom of information requests which show more than 15,600 single-crewed shifts have taken place since 2017.

This includes 1,888 in the seven months to last October.

The Scottish Government says the practice is not routine and only accounts for a small percentage of all shifts.

Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon, as health secretary, said in 2008 that single-crewing of ambulances should only happen in ‘exceptional circumstances’ (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

As health secretary in 2008, Nicola Sturgeon said single-crewing should only take place in “exceptional circumstances” and she asked the Scottish Ambulance Service to eliminate such shifts on rosters.

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: “Despite years of promises, it is clear that the SNP has broken its pledge to end the use of single-crewing.

“Single-crewed ambulances put lives at risk and leave ambulance workers in an impossible position.

“The SNP were too slow to get a grip on this crisis and they are still falling short.

“We simply cannot have more lives endangered as the winter crisis bites. It’s time to act now and end single-crewing for good.”

Scottish Parliament
Jackie Baillie said the Government is ‘falling short’ (Fraser Bremner/PA)

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Ambulances are not routinely singled-crewed.

“Between June and November, this occurred in 1.72% of ambulance shifts, 1,429 instances.

“Ambulances are single-crewed only in exceptional circumstances, such as short-notice staff absences or a significant increase in demand.

“We continue to support the service to reduce instances of single-crewing.

“Our continued increased investment has seen a record 540 additional staff join the service since 2021, with further recruitment under way.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “These figures represent just 2% of all the shifts covered by our staff.

“Ambulances are not routinely single-crewed other than in exceptional circumstances, such as short notice unplanned staff absences, and every effort is made to double crew ambulances through rostered and relief staff, overtime or our bank staff.

“We also have a wide range of additional resources which can be deployed depending on the nature of the incident and the condition of the patient.

“We continue to invest in new ambulances, the latest equipment and new staff, building on the recruitment of 540 A&E staff last financial year (2021/2022).”

