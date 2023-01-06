Builders deflated as construction sector shrinks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Builders deflated as construction sector shrinks

By Press Association
January 6, 2023, 10:50 am
Figures show activity in the UK’s construction sector fell at the fastest rate since May 2020 last month (Rui Vieira/ PA)
Figures show activity in the UK's construction sector fell at the fastest rate since May 2020 last month (Rui Vieira/ PA)

Activity in the UK’s construction sector fell at the fastest rate since May 2020 last month, ending a brief period of growth for deflated housebuilders, an influential survey has found.

The latest S&P Global/CIPS construction purchasing managers’ index (PMI), closely watched by the housebuilding sector, scored 48.8 in December, down from 50.4 in November.

Any score below 50 indicates that construction sector output has shrunk, and December’s score marks the first contraction since August.

It also came in broadly in line with the consensus, with analysts at Pantheon Macroeconomics predicting PMI would fall to around 48.5.

The sector has suffered the knock-on effects of a slowing housing market, with mortgages becoming more expensive for home buyers resulting in fewer house sales, economists said.

Yet construction firms continue to face higher inflation, pushing up the cost of raw materials and transportation, and the looming threat of a recession.

As a result, builders are feeling downbeat about the future of their businesses, the survey revealed.

December saw confidence among businesses in the outlook for the year drop into negative territory for the first time since the start of the pandemic, and for only the sixth time on record.

Dr John Glen, chief economist at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), said: “The construction sector was stuck in the mud in December with the steepest fall in activity since the beginning of the pandemic in May 2020 and a similarly fast drop in pipelines of new work.

“Housebuilding saw a notable change of direction, with a mix of higher inflation for raw materials and transportation and the squeeze on affordability rates for mortgages resulting in fewer house sales.”

The commercial sector marked a “bright spot” in the survey, with activity growing fractionally, with a score of 50.3.

But it was offset by contractions across the residential and civil engineering sectors in December.

Dr Glen added: “Civil engineering, responsible for larger projects, continued to be the weakest performer again, with a sixth month in the doldrums as uncertainty about the UK economy reared its ugly head again and customers hesitated.”

Furthermore, the survey suggests that builders are reining back on recruitment amid a hesitancy to spend too much when the future of the economy is uncertain.

Employment fell below a score of 50 for the first time since January 2021, with weak sales meaning that vacancies are often not being filled, the survey indicated.

Dr Glen said: “Builders are fast running out of the resilient spirit maintained over the last couple of years as the blocks to success piled up and the winter of discontent with high inflation, strikes and shortages continues.”

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “The construction sector managed to keep its head above water through the autumn, but now is being dragged down by the recession in the wider economy and the surge in borrowing costs faced by households and businesses.”

But he pointed out that a drop in activity in December may have been partially driven by some builders “downing tools” during the week of heavy snow across parts of the UK.

