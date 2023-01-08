Sunak demands ‘bold and radical’ action to ease NHS crisis as more strikes loom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Sunak demands ‘bold and radical’ action to ease NHS crisis as more strikes loom

By Press Association
January 8, 2023, 12:03 am Updated: January 8, 2023, 5:34 am
Rishi Sunak has urged health leaders at an emergency meeting to take ‘bold and radical’ action to alleviate the winter crisis in the NHS (PA)
Rishi Sunak has urged health leaders at an emergency meeting to take ‘bold and radical’ action to alleviate the winter crisis in the NHS (PA)

Rishi Sunak has urged health leaders at an emergency meeting to take “bold and radical” action to alleviate the winter crisis in the NHS.

The Prime Minister told them during Downing Street talks on Saturday that a “business-as-usual mindset won’t fix the challenges we face”.

Critics said the discussions were a “talking shop” that will fail to ease the vast pressure on frontline services after years of inaction and underinvestment.

NHS graphic
(PA Graphics)

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has meanwhile suggested a “constructive approach” to pay negotiations with striking health workers, with increases on the table if the unions will agree to efficiency savings to make higher salaries more “affordable”.

Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, Mr Barclay said workers could get a significant pay boost from April – if staff will accept radical reforms to improve productivity.

“I remain ready to engage with unions on what the Government can do to support the workforce, and I look forward to talking with the trade unions to see how we make any settlement done through the independent pay body more affordable, where there are productivity and efficiency opportunities,” he said.

Mr Barclay earlier pledged to take further steps to “improve the flow through our hospitals” on Monday, with around 13,000 NHS beds blocked by delays in discharging payments.

Steve Barclay
Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Sunday Times reported that an emergency winter pressure package will include a hospital discharge fund for thousands of NHS patients to be moved to care home beds.

Thousands of beds could be block-bought by the Government under the strategy, which is hoped to have an effect within a month.

But the Health Secretary is set to clash again with union leaders on Monday as he invites them to talks about a possibly significant pay increase in April in exchange for “efficiency” reforms, but refuses to negotiate on the current deal.

England’s chief medical officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty and NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard were among those summoned to No 10 for a rare weekend meeting.

Mr Sunak, who found the discussions “highly valuable”, told health and social care leaders he recognised the “tough time” they have experienced over the last couple of years.

HEALTH NHS Delays
(PA Graphics)

“During the pandemic we had to bring boldness and radicalism to how we did things in order to get through,” he said, according to Downing Street.

“I think we need that same bold and radical approach now because a business-as-usual mindset won’t fix the challenges we face.”

Alongside Mr Barclay and Treasury minister John Glen, Mr Sunak held sessions on four key issues including delayed discharge to social care.

They explored ideas during the so-called NHS recovery forum on how to improve ambulance and A&E performance, cut waiting times for surgery and relieve pressure from GPs.

Senior doctors have warned the NHS is on a knife-edge, with many A&E units struggling to keep up with demand and trusts and ambulance services declaring critical incidents.

A wave of strikes and high levels of flu and coronavirus are compounding the huge pressures in the health service.

Leaving the meeting, consultant physician James Dunbar told reporters he was “confident that action will be taken” but not optimistic the crisis would be dealt with before spring.

“These are difficult problems to fix though, so I think it’s unlikely we’ll have it sorted by the end of this winter,” he said.

The Prime Minister was expecting to seek technological advice on issues such as supporting home care and having “virtual wards”.

Downing Street committed to publishing recovery plans to improve ambulance and A&E waiting times “in the coming weeks”.

The British Medical Association, the trade union for doctors – which was not invited to the meeting – urged Mr Sunak to negotiate with striking health workers because “any recovery plan is dead on arrival unless it addresses the workforce crisis crushing our health service”.

Chair of council Professor Philip Banfield said: “It tells you everything you need to know about this Government’s approach that the only people not invited to an NHS recovery forum are the NHS workforce.

“He needs to sit down with us to discuss pay – and he needs to do it now.”

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation representing NHS organisations, said there are “no silver bullets” to solve the crisis after “decades of underinvestment”.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: “The only thing to have emerged from the Prime Minister’s talking shop is a series of photographs of the event.

“We need a little less conversation and a little more action.”

Liberal Democrat health spokeswoman Daisy Cooper urged Mr Sunak to “declare a national critical incident”.

An ambulance arriving at an Emergency Department (A&E) at the Royal London hospital in London
The NHS continues to struggle with bed shortages and a surge in winter viruses (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Prime Minister this week made reducing NHS waiting lists one of his key pledges over the next two years, but strike action is only making the crisis harder to relieve.

Ahead of talks with Mr Barclay on Monday, Royal College of Nursing (RCN) general secretary Pat Cullen said they will fail the target if there are no negotiations on nurses’ pay.

And she warned the nursing strikes in England scheduled for January 18 and 19 will be the largest of their kind in the world.

In an interview with the Independent website, Ms Cullen said: “We balloted around 320,000 nursing staff and my understanding is it has been the largest ballot of nursing staff in the world and it is the largest nursing strike in the world.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
2
A fundraiser has been set up to support Marianne and Soren Fraser-Stewart after the sudden death of husband Liam. Image: gofundme.
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…
3
He's back. Former Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie has joined on loan from Wigan Athletic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Jim Goodwin bids for permanent Graeme Shinnie Aberdeen return – and confirms other loanees…
4
the rig reactions
The Rig: First reactions are in for new North Sea supernatural thriller
5
The New County Hotel in Perth was the scene of a tragic fire where three people lost their lives. Insert of Aberdeen sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47 who died at the hotel. Image: PA Wire/ DC Thomson/ Police Scotland.
Guests warned others to ‘stay away’ in months before tragic fire at Perth hotel
6
Zakir Issa is understood to be closing in on a deal to buy Bon Accord Centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre to be sold for less than £10 million
7
Plans for a Banchory retail park have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council
Lidl, M&S, Home Bargains AND Starbucks drive-thru could all be coming to Banchory
8
John Fowlie. Image: DC Thomson
Spurned lover bombarded ex with messages and turned up uninvited at her door
9
Reaction to the Banchory retail park plans has been split
‘Great news for Banchory’ or will ‘mass shopping junk’ be death of High Street?…
10
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Ambulance waiting times: The best and worst in Grampian and the Highlands

More from Press and Journal

Union Terrace Gardens recently reopened to the public in Aberdeen (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
David Knight: It's not all about looks - how Union Terrace Gardens is used…
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Offshore electrician crashed car after early-morning pub trip
Black bean brownies Image: Biona
Sweet treats: Kick Veganuary off with these vegan black bean brownies
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick says they must go out and enjoy Scottish Cup…
A scene from a Studio Theatre Group show, including a man buying a drink at a bar, a man and woman dancing and a sailor drinking
GALLERY: 50 years in the spotlight with Studio Theatre Group
Aberdeen based DJ ELANDA shares their week in five pictures. Image: ELANDA.
My Week in Five Pictures: Aberdeen DJ ELANDA talks music and life
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophia, Tommy and Ruby are some of the Scottish SPCA animals up for adoption. Image: Scottish SPCA
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophie, Tommy and Ruby are looking for new homes – can you…
Caley Thistle Women play Glasgow Women in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup after beating Livingston in the previous round. Image: SportPix.
Caley Thistle Women ready to start 2023 with top-flight test in Scottish Cup
An exhibition will celebrate the life and work of Aberdeenshire artist James McBey. Image: Alasdair Soussi.
James McBey was the artist who went from a north-east village to painting Lawrence…
A herring gull takes a stroll down the High Street in the centre of Inverness. Seagulls may be considered pests by many, but conservationists are worried about their future. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Inverness seagulls need protection, not pest control says Greens

Editor's Picks

Most Commented