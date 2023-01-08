Wages down £6,000 in parts of Scotland since Tories came to power – Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wages down £6,000 in parts of Scotland since Tories came to power – Labour

By Press Association
January 8, 2023, 10:14 am Updated: January 8, 2023, 11:36 am
Labour said wages in Scotland are on average almost £800 a year lower than when the Tories came to power in 2010 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Labour said wages in Scotland are on average almost £800 a year lower than when the Tories came to power in 2010 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Scots have suffered a “devastating” fall in wages since the Conservatives came to power at Westminster, Labour claimed as it said workers in some parts of the country have seen an average  annual fall of almost £6,000.

Analysis by the party of data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggests real wages in Scotland have fallen by 2.3% since 2010 when inflation is taken into account.

The party said that meant Scots have suffered an average drop in income of £779.

But Labour claimed regional variations mean there has been an average fall of £5,995 in Edinburgh South – a drop of 14.3%.

In Glasgow North West, wages are said to be £4,198 lower than in 2010, a drop of 11.2%, with a fall of £3,807 (9.8%) in Aberdeen South.

Labour shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray – the MP for Edinburgh South – hit out at the Tories, saying: “This is a complete failure of the Government and shows the devastating impact on pay packets across Scotland.

“The Conservatives’ utter failure to grow the economy means that real wages are lower now than when they came to power.

“In my Edinburgh South constituency, salaries have fallen by over 14% since 2010, resulting in a £6,000 real-terms pay cut.

“Disposable income has also suffered its largest fall on record as more and more is paid out in rent, mortgage repayments or bills, resulting in a cocktail of disaster for working people.”

Labour MP Ian Murray said the Tories have had a ‘devastating impact’ on people’s pay packets (Jane Barlow/PA)

Labour shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “These figures don’t just underline a lack of growth under the Tories, they show the complete failure over 12 years to build an economy that actually works in the interests of working people.”

A UK Treasury spokesperson said: “We are committed to ensuring wages go further and people can keep more of what they earn.

“We have already given the National Living Wage the biggest-ever cash rise, meaning an extra £1,600 a year for a full-time worker.

“Since 2010, we have also increased the tax-free allowances for both income tax and national insurance by more than inflation – roughly doubling them in cash terms to take millions more people out of paying tax altogether.

“However, high inflation driven by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is slowing economic growth across the world and no country is immune.

“But we have a plan that will halve inflation this year, while laying the foundations for long-term growth through record investment in infrastructure and new industries.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
