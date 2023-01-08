Prime Minister refuses to say if he has private healthcare amid NHS queue crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Prime Minister refuses to say if he has private healthcare amid NHS queue crisis

By Press Association
January 8, 2023, 10:52 am Updated: January 8, 2023, 12:14 pm
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks with members of staff during a visit to Croydon University Hospital last year (PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks with members of staff during a visit to Croydon University Hospital last year (PA)

Rishi Sunak has repeatedly refused to say whether he uses private healthcare as Britons struggle with long waiting times to see GPs and receive treatment in the NHS.

The Prime Minister insisted on Sunday his own healthcare is “not really relevant” as he declined to set out whether he relies on the public health system.

The nursing union told him to “come clean” while Labour said Mr Sunak gave the impression of being a leader who “not only doesn’t use the NHS but doesn’t understand the scale of the challenges”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appearing on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appearing on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg (Jeff Overs/BBC)

Mr Sunak has made reducing the NHS waiting lists one of his key priorities over the next two years and has held emergency talks with health leaders to alleviate the crisis.

But unlike Conservative former prime minister Margaret Thatcher, who spoke of exercising her “right as a free citizen to spend my own money in my own way” to seek private care, Mr Sunak refused to say whether he has paid to avoid the queues himself.

Under sustained questioning, he told BBC One’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “As a general policy I wouldn’t ever talk about me or my family’s healthcare situation.

“But it’s not really relevant, what’s relevant is the difference I can make to the country.”

He said healthcare is a “personal choice”, adding that discussing his own situation is “a distraction from what the real issue is, and the real issue is are we making sure there’s high quality healthcare for the country”.

“But when it comes to the private sector in general, we should be making use of the independent sector. I don’t have any problem with that whatsoever,” he added.

In November, The Guardian newspaper reported that Mr Sunak is registered with a private GP practice in west London that guarantees patients with urgent concerns will be seen “on the day”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks with patient Catherine Poole during a visit to Croydon University Hospital last year
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks with patient Catherine Poole during a visit to Croydon University Hospital last year (PA)

Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen, who has been leading strikes in an attempt to secure nurses a better pay deal, urged the Prime Minister to “come clean”.

“I think as a public servant, you ought to be clear with the public whether or not you are using private health cover,” she told Kuenssberg.

“That’s about being open, it’s about being transparent, and it’s about honesty.

“I think he needed to come clean. As a public servant he is elected by the public, so he is accountable to the public, and when you’re accountable to the public, you have to be honest with them.”

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said he does not use private healthcare as he sought to paint Mr Sunak as being out of touch.

“I thought the Prime Minister in that interview gave the impression of someone who not only doesn’t use the NHS but doesn’t understand the scale of the challenges or have a plan to deal with the fundamental problems,” the Labour MP told the BBC.

“Because, yes, you can get people around the table in Number 10 for a photo op, yes you can do more sticking plasters to get through this winter…

“But we need fundamental change in the NHS to deal with what is the biggest crisis in its history, and that’s what Labour is looking to do.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey accused Mr Sunak of being “completely out of touch”.

“He couldn’t even say whether he uses the NHS, let alone tell the country what he is going to do to stop the crisis that is currently costing so many lives,” he said.

