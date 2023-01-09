Firms miss out on £300m of pandemic business rates relief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Firms miss out on £300m of pandemic business rates relief

By Press Association
January 9, 2023, 12:03 am
A closed sign in a shop during England’s third national lockdown (Tim Goode/PA)
A closed sign in a shop during England’s third national lockdown (Tim Goode/PA)

Businesses hit hard by the pandemic missed out on around £300 million of business rates relief, according to analysis of new Government figures.

The Government has handed out only 80% of the cash available from its £1.5 billion Covid-19 Additional Relief Fund (CARF), which was designed to aid businesses such as commercial landlords which were not covered by other tax relief schemes, according to analysis by experts at Gerald Eve.

The CARF was announced on March 25 2021 to help those not covered by the Treasury’s Retail, Hospitality and Leisure (RHL) Relief Fund and other packages.

However, the onus was put on local authorities to allocate funding to businesses and the deadline to pay the relief was September 30 2022.

Authorities handed the support funding to the likes of office occupiers, warehouses and manufacturers.

The fund was introduced to replace rates appeals made by hundreds of thousands of businesses, which the Government annulled retrospectively.

New Government filings also revealed that only 261,520 properties benefited from the Government’s RHL Relief Fund, despite promises that up to 400,000 would be able to use the scheme to claim a 50% business rates discount.

Jerry Schurder, business rates policy lead at Gerald Eve, said: “From the pandemic to sky-high energy bills and an uncertain economic outlook, businesses have had a lot to contend with in recent months.

“While the Government positioned its Covid-19 Additional Relief Fund as a support package for business, the fact that it replaced the right to appeal rates during the pandemic already meant that companies were being short-changed.

“Now, data showing that only 80% of the cash promised has been distributed adds insult to injury, with the Exchequer snaffling up the balance.

“Our research in August revealed that local authorities had been slow to pay out support, with only 50% having made any payments with just two months to go until the deadline.”

At the recent autumn statement the Chancellor extended the RHL support for a further year and improved the scheme by increasing the discount to 75%, but still with a £110,000 per business cap.

Mr Schurder said: “The principal reason why fewer than two-thirds of eligible businesses have been able to access the 50% RHL discount is that the Prime Minister, when chancellor, placed a cap of £110,000 on the amount that each business can receive, rather than per property.

“This means that retailers and hospitality operators with multiple sites cannot benefit other than for their first few properties.”

