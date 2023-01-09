More than 24,000 disabled Scots waiting for social housing, new figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than 24,000 disabled Scots waiting for social housing, new figures show

By Press Association
January 9, 2023, 12:04 am
More than 24,000 disabled Scots are waiting for social housing (Sean Demspey/PA)
More than 24,000 disabled Scots are waiting for social housing (Sean Demspey/PA)

More than 24,000 disabled Scots are waiting for social housing, with new figures obtained by the Conservatives showing one person has been on the list for a home for almost 60 years.

Data obtained by the Scottish Tories under Freedom of Information (FoI) showed there are 24,209 disabled people on housing waiting lists, up from 9,714 in 2017 – an increase of almost 150%

But Conservatives warned the true extent of the problem  is likely to be far higher, with only 23 of  Scotland’s 32 councils providing information.

The Tories also found that at Edinburgh City Council  one person – who self-assessed as disabled – had been on the common housing register for social housing since March 1 1963.

The council said in its response to the FoI request that “this application is registered by a household who have a home and are therefore classed as a ‘Mover’ for bidding through the choice-based letting system”.

Commenting on the figures Miles Briggs, the Conservative spokesman for social justice, housing and local government, said: “The SNP have a shameful record on social housing and these shocking statistics show that it is the most vulnerable who are suffering as a result of it.”

He added that disabled Scots were having to wait for a new home from either the council or a housing association at the same time as “tens of thousands of unoccupied properties are lying empty, often derelict, across the county, neglected by Nicola Sturgeon’s government”.

Mr Briggs said: “It is appalling that almost 67,000 viable properties – 55,000-plus of them domestic properties – are being wasted in this way.”

He continued: “To leave disabled people languishing on waiting lists for years – and in some cases decades – is disgraceful, especially when there are so many buildings lying empty.”

Miles Briggs
Tory Miles Briggs said an independent disability commissioner would help ‘shine a light’ on issues such as long waits for social housing (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Tories support relaxing planning laws, to make it easier to redevelop empty properties, with this included in the party’s 2021 election manifesto.

But Mr Briggs said the figures also underlined the need for an independent commissioner who would be a champion for disabled Scots – something fellow Tory MSP Jeremy Balfour has proposed in a member’s Bill.

A disability commissioner would help with the “job of championing the cause of disabled Scots and shining a light on injustices such as this”, Mr Briggs said.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We want disabled people in Scotland to have choice, dignity and freedom to access suitable homes, built or adapted so they can participate as full and equal citizens.

“Wherever possible all new affordable homes are designed to meet people’s needs as they change over time, including people with disabilities.

“We have issued guidance for local authorities to deliver more wheelchair-accessible housing, and councils will soon have to report annually on targets for delivering accessible homes.

“Disabled applicants are given priority access to our low cost initiative for first time buyers schemes, including open market shared equity (OMSE), which help people on low to moderate incomes buy a home.

“We recently widened eligibility to OMSE to ensure as many people as possible could benefit.

“Scotland has led the way in the delivery of affordable housing across the UK, having delivered almost 113,000 affordable homes since 2007, over 79,000 of which were for social rent.”

