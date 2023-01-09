Government sets out new five-year plant biosecurity strategy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Government sets out new five-year plant biosecurity strategy

By Press Association
January 9, 2023, 12:04 am
The UK’s ecosystems, native species and biosecurity were at risk, experts have warned (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The UK’s ecosystems, native species and biosecurity were at risk, experts have warned (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Officials will step up online monitoring of the trade in plants to stop pests and diseases entering the country, as part of a new plant health action plan.

The Government is setting out measures in a five-year strategy to protect Britain’s plant health, native species and biosecurity, as invasive pests and diseases pose a mounting threat to food security, trade and nature.

Figures show that plants provide an annual value of £15.7 billion to the UK in crops, forestry, the mental health, nature, urban and cultural benefits of trees, carbon storage and also allotments.

But the risks from hundreds of plant pests and pathogens cost the economy more than £4 billion a year, the Government warned.

Lord Benyon, minister for biosecurity, said: “This landmark strategy sets out how we will protect Great Britain’s plants, with the Government, industry and the public working together to tackle the risks posed by plant pests and diseases.

“In light of climate change, tackling these varied and mounting risks will be critical to maintaining our food security, as well as facilitating safe trade amidst a challenging economic backdrop.”

Nicola Spence, UK Chief Plant Health Officer, said: “Plant pests and diseases know no borders.

“As the global trade in plants and plant products continues to grow, our precious ecosystems, native species and biosecurity are at risk.

A gardener wheels a barrow between floral borders at Harlow Carr
RHS Harlow Carr in North Yorkshire has been certified under the Plant Healthy scheme (Danny Lawson/PA)

“The resultant threats posed to our treescapes, food security and the global economy are all too real.”

She said the strategy would deliver a “step change” in plant health protection, action and behaviours.

Actions in the plan include expanding the Animal and Plant Health Agency’s internet trading unit to step up monitoring of online retailers and social media sites for the trade in high-risk plant products, to stop potentially devastating pests and diseases entering the country.

Organisations including the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), National Farmers’ Union and the Woodland Trust would join with Defra to engage the public and promote actions people could take to protect tree and plant health in Britain.

And there was a new five-year road map for the Plant Healthy certification scheme which would enable nurseries, businesses and charities in the horticultural sector to achieve accreditation for meeting standards on biosecurity.

The RHS’s Harlow Carr garden in Yorkshire has become the first public garden in England to be certified as Plant Healthy, in recognition of its work to stop the spread of plant disease and maintain biosecurity, Defra said.

As part of work to raise public awareness and education, online plant health resources for primary schools would be provided, such as Izzy The Inspector, and there would be investment in further development of the TreeAlert tool for reporting diseases.

Since Brexit, the number of plants and plant products entering Great Britain that require inspection and the number of goods needing certification for export to the EU have increased significantly.

The strategy said 70,000 physical checks of imported plants and trees were carried out each year, along with 5,000 inspections in nurseries and surveying of more than 40,000 trees and aerial surveillance, for problems that took a while to emerge or were spread on the wind.

The Government would continue to regularly review potential risks, update and adapt the regulatory regime over the next five years, and develop a training and exercise programme for those responding to plant disease or pest outbreaks.

And the Government would invest in quality, quantity and diversity of domestic tree, seed and sapling supplies, and explore growth in the British horticultural sector to boost domestic production, the strategy said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
2
A fundraiser has been set up to support Marianne and Soren Fraser-Stewart after the sudden death of husband Liam. Image: gofundme.
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…
3
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Offshore electrician crashed car after early-morning pub trip
4
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophia, Tommy and Ruby are some of the Scottish SPCA animals up for adoption. Image: Scottish SPCA
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophie, Tommy and Ruby are looking for new homes – can you…
5
Exclusively Highlands market at Eden Court. Image: Kirsty Stewart.
Highland market ‘grows arms and legs’ despite rising cost of living as people value…
6
ANM Group raises £176K throughout its anniversary year. Picture shows (from left) Louise Norrie, Jenna Simpson, Mike Macaulay, Grant Rogerson, Peter Watson, Tom Johnston, Stuart Stephen, Sandra MacIntosh, Alan Hutcheon, Tammy Main, Jacqui Murray and Katie McRobbie. Image: ANM Group.
Inverurie business raises £176,000 for charity in anniversary year
7
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Ambulance waiting times: The best and worst in Grampian and the Highlands
8
CalMac ferry sailing across the sea
Multiple CalMac ferry journeys cancelled and A866 on Isle of Lewis closed as strong…

More from Press and Journal

Young blonde woman holding english banknotes pounds, showing money smiling happy and confident outdoors; Shutterstock ID 2199299893; purchase_order: ; job:
Your Money: How you can make yourself £1,000 in 2023
Left to right technician Richard Osborne & Professor Dragan Jovcic. Image: Scottish Enterprise
Aberdeen University green energy spin out project receives £75,000 funding
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
'I love them so much' - Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Aberdeen city road closed following crash as police try to trace occupants
Dean Campbell celebrates his winner for Stevenage against Aston Villa. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell nets dramatic FA Cup winner for Stevenage against Aston Villa
Brody Paterson in action for Hartlepool United. Image: MI News/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (13627163k)
Brody Paterson: Hartlepool boss Keith Curle confirms Cove Rangers interest in defender
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University faces backlash after putting trigger warnings on beloved children's book
Aberdeen Women celebrate after Bayley Hutchison gave them the lead in the Scottish Cup tie. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women 2-0 Hutchison Vale: Gavin Levey pleased to progress in Scottish Cup despite…
Train tickets would be on average £13 more expensive without government subsidy. Image: DC Thomson.
Rail tickets would increase by average of £13 on every journey if subsidy to…
: CR0030651
Inverurie part company with Hastings after 4-2 loss to Clach; Brechin City edge Rothes…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented