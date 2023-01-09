Sturgeon: No minute of meeting with Ferguson Marine boss has been found

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sturgeon: No minute of meeting with Ferguson Marine boss has been found

By Press Association
January 9, 2023, 4:20 pm
Nicola Sturgeon met with Jim McColl in May 2017 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon met with Jim McColl in May 2017 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Officials have not been able to locate a minute of a meeting between Nicola Sturgeon and the former owner of Ferguson Marine, the First Minister has said.

Ms Sturgeon met with Jim McColl on May 31 2017, as concern about slippage on the contract to build two ferries at the shipyard emerged.

She was asked about this meeting when she appeared at Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee in November.

The committee is investigating the two overdue ferries at the Port Glasgow shipyard, which are years late and almost three times over budget.

MV Glen Sannox launch
Jim McColl is said to have raised concerns about a surety bond (Andrew Milligan/PA)

During her committee appearance, Ms Sturgeon said she did not know whether a minute of the 2017 meeting had been taken, but a special adviser had been present with her.

She said Mr McColl had expressed concerns about the structure of milestone payments to the yard and the amount of money involved in a surety bond.

The Public Audit Committee later wrote to the First Minister asking for any minutes or notes relating to the meeting.

She has already provided the committee with an email from a special adviser which was sent just afterwards.

The email said the First Minister had asked for a briefing on the surety bond and any legal advice regarding further changes to the contracts.

In her latest correspondence with the committee, which was published on Monday, the First Minister said there was no further note of the meeting.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Officials have been unable to locate a note of this meeting over and above the document already provided.

“As I confirmed in my last letter, in compliance with the ministerial code, a special adviser was present at the meeting and actions arising were relayed to officials and clearly indicate the topics discussed.

Customer rights claims
The two ferries are years late and over budget (Jane Barlow/PA)

“The committee already has that email.”

The Conservatives later accused the First Minister of being in breach of the ministerial code.

MSP Graham Simpson said: “Nicola Sturgeon’s admission that officials have been unable to locate a note of her meeting is a damning indictment of this Government’s evasive and secretive conduct, as well as an obvious breach of the ministerial code.

“She should refer herself for investigation immediately.

“When huge sums of taxpayers’ money are involved, the public expects and deserves complete transparency and accountability.

“This kind of response to the Public Audit Committee is unacceptable.”

The contract for the two ferries: the Glen Sannox and the as-yet unnamed Hull 802, was awarded to Ferguson Marine while under Mr McColl’s ownership.

However, it later fell into administration and was nationalised in 2019.

