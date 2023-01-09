What extra support on energy bills are businesses and charities getting?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What extra support on energy bills are businesses and charities getting?

By Press Association
January 9, 2023, 7:15 pm
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has set out the support that businesses can get after April (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has set out the support that businesses can get after April (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Government has announced a new set of support for non-domestic energy customers that will extend past April.

The support is less generous than what had come before, but will give businesses and other organisations some kind of help.

But what help will they get, how’s it different to before, and who will get it?

We explore some of the details below.

– Who is eligible?

All organisations that were eligible under the current set of support will continue to see their energy bills cut automatically from the start of April.

This will include businesses, voluntary sector organisations, such as charities, and public sector organisations, such as schools and hospitals.

– What will they get?

The eligible organisations will see their energy bills discounted automatically by the Government, working with their energy supplier.

The plan will take up to £6.97 off bills for every megawatt hour (MWh) of gas that an organisation uses, and £19.61 per MWh off electricity bills.

An online energy bill (Jacob King/PA)
An online energy bill (Jacob King/PA)

This discount will only kick in when gas prices are more than £107 per MWh for gas and £302 per MWh for electricity. If bills are lower then businesses will not get any support.

– How long will it last?

The new scheme will add an extra 12 months of support, running from the start of April this year to the end of March 2024.

– Are there any special cases?

Yes, so-called “energy and trade intensive industries” will be allowed extra support under the scheme.

These businesses are eligible for a maximum £40 per MWh of gas and £89.10 per MWh of electricity.

– How much will it cost?

The new scheme is expected to cost around £5.5 billion over the 12 months that the scheme lasts.

This is considerably less than the £18 billion that is expected to have been paid out in the six months that the old scheme lasted.

– What had organisations been given before? 

Between the start of October and the end of March businesses, voluntary sector organisations, such as charities, and public sector organisations, such as schools and hospitals, had been able to claim support.

The Treasury discounted the energy bills for these organisations by setting a so-called “Government-supported price” of £211 per megawatt hour (MWh) of electricity and £75 per MWh of gas.

Energy costs
A gas hob (Yui Mok/PA)

At the time it was announced electricity prices had been around £600 per MWh and gas prices £180 per MWh.

– Why has it changed? 

Simply put, ministers did not want to keep shelling out billions of pounds each quarter to help the businesses with their bills.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt called it “unsustainably expensive”.

The new system will still be expensive, but far from the £18 billion that the old scheme is estimated to cost the Treasury over six months.

