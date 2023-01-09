Keir Starmer tells Labour the party must set out winning vision for government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Keir Starmer tells Labour the party must set out winning vision for government

By Press Association
January 9, 2023, 8:37 pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer addressed his MPs and peers in Westminster for the first time since the turn of the year (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer addressed his MPs and peers in Westminster for the first time since the turn of the year (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has told his party it must use the next year to lay the groundwork for an election victory in 2024 and “redouble their efforts” to win power.

The Labour leader, addressing his MPs and peers in Parliament for the first time since the start of the new year, looked to focus attention on the party’s vision for government.

“We need to redouble our efforts,” he told the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) in Westminster on Monday evening.

“It gets harder from here on in, not easier.”

Chester by-election
Sir Keir Starmer was addressing members of the Parliamentary Labour Party (James Manning/PA)

Sir Keir said he wanted to “give Britain its future back” by showing voters how things could be different if the Conservatives were replaced by a Labour government.

According to multiple polls, Labour has a 20-point lead over the ruling Tories, with a general election due before January 2025.

“The Tories will never give up,” he warned. “They want to cling on to power.

“I firmly believe we can win (in 2024) but we have to do that by working together.”

He thanked MPs and peers for “all you have done in the last year” but asked them to “resolve to do even more in 2023”.

He said the party must use a likely by-election for the Westminster seat of West Lancashire next month to kick-start the year, before turning to the May local elections and then the general election.

According to a source in the room, Sir Keir faced questions from PLP members about recent shadow cabinet comments relating to using more private sector resources to cut NHS waiting times.

He defended that approach but said the aim was to introduce long-term changes and reforms to help the NHS cope with an ageing population.

A source said he was also asked about his Take Back Control Bill, unveiled last week at his new year’s speech in east London, which promised to give more of Westminster’s powers to communities across the UK.

Sir Keir told those in the committee room that his ambition was to give people a say in how the country is run if he is elected to Downing Street.

He said it was a “compliment” that No 10 had “brought forward” Rishi Sunak’s speech after “getting wind” that the Opposition leader would be addressing the public before the Prime Minister.

Mr Sunak’s team ended up booking the same venue as Sir Keir, with the Tory leader giving his first speech of 2023 in Stratford 24 hours before his rival.

Sir Keir — who was loudly applauded after his address — said Mr Sunak had wanted to “spike our guns” by going first.

Rishi Sunak visit to Leeds
Sir Keir Starmer was critical of Rishi Sunak’s new year speech (Oli Scarff/PA)

He hit out at the Prime Minster for offering pledges the Labour leader felt should be achievable for the current Government, but not offering “anything beyond that”.

“The Tories are on the run,” Sir Keir told his party.

In comments briefed to the press afterwards, Labour aides said he had spoken about wanting to be the “party of hope, of change, of optimism about Britain’s future”.

He is said to have told the PLP that the plan for making that happen would aim to “get Britain out of the brace position we’ve been in for too long, back on our feet, standing tall, as we should be”.

He told the PLP: “This year is going to be all about setting out that plan. So that when people ask us, ‘What is Labour for?’, our answer is simple: ‘To give Britain its future back’.

“We know the work will be tough, no one here doubts that. But we also know the prize at the end is massive.

“The chance to add ‘24 to ‘45 and ‘97 in the history books. The chance to rebuild our country. The chance of the greener, fairer Britain our people deserve.”

