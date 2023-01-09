Former Tory energy minister quits party and praises Labour competence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Tory energy minister quits party and praises Labour competence

By Press Association
January 9, 2023, 10:03 pm
Claire Perry O’Neill (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Claire Perry O’Neill (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A former Tory minister has quit the party while praising Sir Keir Starmer’s “competent political leadership”.

Claire Perry O’Neill, a former energy minister, referred to the Conservatives as her “former party” in a piece for The Times in which she heralded Labour’s approach to overhauling the country’s energy system.

She said the Conservative Party — which she joined in 2006 — had become “dominated now by ideology and self-obsession”.

The once-senior Tory does not appear to have defected, with the article saying she is “no longer a member of any political party”.

An MP for nine years, Mrs Perry O’Neill served as energy minister in Theresa May’s government for two years, with the position upgraded to a cabinet-attending post in January 2018.

She stood down as an MP at the 2019 general election but had been expected to lead Britain’s preparations for the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, which was initially planned for November 2020.

Despite being tasked with heading the UK’s efforts by Boris Johnson on his arrival in No 10, she was sacked in February 2020 and replaced by Alok Sharma.

Mrs Perry O’Neill told The Times she had quit the Conservative Party “earlier this month”.

“As much as I like and admire the Prime Minister and Chancellor, they are too beholden to a party dominated now by ideology and self-obsession to deliver the big changes we need in a fact-based, competent way,” she added.

In her article about the approach to reforming Britain’s energy make-up, the ex-Devizes MP said: “My former party’s often cavalier approach to business and academia coupled with a post-Brexit reluctance to strategically engage with our European neighbours has damaged our ability to deliver the energy system we need.”

She said she wanted to “applaud” Sir Keir’s Labour Party for putting “energy at the top of their proposed new government inbox”.

Migrant crisis
Claire Perry O’Neill praised the leadership shown by Sir Keir Starmer (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

The former politician highlighted Labour’s “industrial support for key green technologies” and a “national low-carbon wealth fund”, labelling the ideas “exciting”.

She added: “Building a low-carbon, secure, affordable energy system for the UK is an immense challenge that needs sober, fact-driven, competent political leadership.

“I sense that is exactly what we will get should Labour win the next general election.”

