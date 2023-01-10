Church slave trade links report prompts £100m funding to ‘address past wrongs’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Church slave trade links report prompts £100m funding to ‘address past wrongs’

By Press Association
January 10, 2023, 11:57 am Updated: January 10, 2023, 1:00 pm
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said ‘it is now time to take action to address our shameful past’ (Yui Mok/PA)
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said ‘it is now time to take action to address our shameful past’ (Yui Mok/PA)

A report into the Church of England’s investment fund’s “shameful” historic links to transatlantic slavery has prompted it to announce £100 million of funding for a programme of investment, research and engagement to try to “address past wrongs”.

The Church Commissioners for England announced the funding commitment on Tuesday, following publication of research it commissioned which details links its predecessor fund, Queen Anne’s Bounty, had with the slave trade.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, chairman of the Church Commissioners, called the report’s interim findings “a source of shame” in June 2022 and reiterated his apology on Tuesday, saying “it is now time to take action to address our shameful past”.

The £100 million funding, to be delivered over the next nine years, will establish an impact investment fund to “invest for a better and fairer future for all, particularly for communities affected by historic slavery”, the Church said.

It added that growth in the impact fund will enable grant funding for projects focused on improving opportunities for communities adversely affected by historic slavery.

It said it will also fund further research, including into the Church Commissioners’ history, to support dioceses, cathedrals and parishes to research and address their historic links with slavery.

An oversight group will be set up this year with “significant membership from communities impacted by historic slavery” to help shape and deliver its response to the report, it added.

The report found that the endowment fund managed by the Church Commissioners has part of its origins in Queen Anne’s Bounty, which was founded in 1704 and had links with transatlantic slavery.

In the 18th century, it “invested significant amounts” of its funds in the South Sea Company, a firm founded in 1711 to refinance England’s national debt which was awarded the monopoly on Britain’s trade of enslaved people to the Spanish Americas.

The report estimates that the South Sea Company transported 34,000 slaves “in crowded, unsanitary, unsafe and inhumane conditions” during its 30 years of operation.

It continues: “A significant portion of the Bounty’s income during the 18th century was derived from sources that may be linked to transatlantic chattel slavery, principally interest and dividends on South Sea Company annuities and benefactions from wealthy individuals.”

Queen Anne’s Bounty funds were subsumed into the Church Commissioners’ endowment when it was created in 1948.

The report found that, by 1777, Queen Anne’s Bounty held £440,962 of South Sea Company annuities “calculated to have been worth £406,942 (potentially equivalent to around £724 million in today’s terms)”.

In the 111 years it held the investments, “they generated £783,846 of income, in the form of interest and dividends”, the report states.

Mr Welby said: “The full report lays bare the links of the Church Commissioners’ predecessor fund with transatlantic chattel slavery.

“I am deeply sorry for these links.

“It is now time to take action to address our shameful past.

“It is hard to do this at a time when resources in many parishes are so stretched, but by acting rightly we open ourselves to the blessing of God.”

New Bishop of Manchester
The Bishop of Manchester, the Right Reverend Dr David Walker, said the Church Commissioners are ‘seeking to address past wrongs’ (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Bishop of Manchester, the Right Reverend Dr David Walker, deputy chairman of the Church Commissioners, said he is also “deeply sorry” for the fund’s “shaming” historic links to the slave trade.

He added: “We will seek to address past wrongs by investing in a better future, which we plan to do with the response plan announced today, including the £100 million funding commitment we are making.

“We hope this will create a lasting positive legacy, serving and enabling communities impacted by slavery.”

Lambeth Palace Library is hosting a free exhibition with historic items from its archives that have links to historic transatlantic chattel slavery from January 12 to March 31.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Mary Cruickshank, also known as Sim, was found to be sixteen times the cocaine limit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Woman was SIXTEEN times the cocaine limit while driving between Dundee and Aberdeen
2
A9 at Kingussie.
A9 cleared at Kingussie following collision
3
Ambulances have been queuing up outside heath care facilities across Grampian, including Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Revealed: Areas of north and north-east where ambulances need police escort
4
The Post Office within Steps Emporium, Brora, was targeted by armed robbers today. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.
Armed robbers target Highland post office
5
Smashed car window in Anderson Drive. Image: Dyno Stuart/ Facebook
Elgin vandalism spree leaves eight cars with smashed windscreens
6
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
7
British Transport Police stopped a man from travelling to Aberdeen with over 7kg of cannabis. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Man caught wheeling Aberdeen-bound suitcase packed with 7kg of cannabis is jailed
8
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
9
The roadworks will be carried out near The Square roundabout in Mintlaw. Image: Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
Council announces 40-mile diversion – for just 100 yards of roadworks in Mintlaw
10
RGU won their second round on University Challenge. Image: RGU
Thumping win for RGU as University Challenge journey continues

More from Press and Journal

Mintlaw woman Kerri Martin who had a stroke standing by the window smiling in a green dress
'I didn't know young people could have them': Mintlaw woman opens up about suffering…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A pensioner has gone on trial accused of abducting a sheriff in Aberdeenshire and threatening First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.? William Curtis, 70 - along with 60-year-old Philip Mitchell - is charged with attacking Sheriff Robert McDonald on June 29 2021 - allegations the pair deny. The incident is said to have happened in St Mary's car park next to Banff Sheriff Court where Sheriff McDonald presides. Picture shows; Banff Sheriff Court and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon MSP. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (Banff Sheriff Court) / Jane Barlow/PA Wire (Nicola Sturgeon) Date; Unknown
Pensioner goes on trial accused of abducting sheriff and threatening First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Burger King to give away 1,000 Whoppers in Aberdeen tomorrow Picture shows; Burger King. Aberdeen. Supplied by Burger King Date; Unknown
What a Whopper! Burger King to give away 1,000 burgers at Aberdeen restaurant tomorrow
The collision occurred on the A9 just north of the south junction into Aviemore. Image: Google Maps.
Man arrested following collision on the A9 near Aviemore
Teachers have formed picket lines at schools across Scotland. Pictured is striking staff outside Sken Square Primary School in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Primary school teachers form picket lines across Scotland to begin month of strikes
Fiona Davidson
Social group encouraging Aberdeenshire women in farming to have a blether
OVERALL CHAMPION: This gimmer from Kirkstead sold for the top price of 6,500gns. Image: Wayne Hutchinson
Strong trade for Bluefaced Leicester females
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Connor Scobbie appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Connor Scobbie. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
'Fortunate this is not a charge of murder': Man jailed for breaking partner's skull…
JG Ross Headquarters in Inverurie's Highclere Business Park. Image: Google Maps
Major north-east food firms face struggle with inflation despite strong recovery after the pandemic
Clay Craig leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man slashed across face in unprovoked attack as he smoked outside flat

Editor's Picks

Most Commented