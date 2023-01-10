‘Scaling back already-insufficient energy support will hit small businesses’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Scaling back already-insufficient energy support will hit small businesses’

By Press Association
January 10, 2023, 1:40 pm
Companies will get significantly less support under the Energy Bills Discount Scheme (Yui Mok/PA)
Companies will get significantly less support under the Energy Bills Discount Scheme (Yui Mok/PA)

Thousands of small businesses are set to struggle when the “already insufficient” help they are getting with their energy bills is slashed less than three months from now.

Experts also warned that the move might put another dent in the UK’s efforts to meet its environmental goals, as firms are left without enough cash to invest in new technology.

Although business groups welcomed the certainty that the new 12-month support – announced on Monday – will give them, they questioned the level of support.

Michelle Ovens, founder of Small Business Britain, said: “Businesses were hoping to receive reassurance that post-March things would become more manageable, but it is hard to see how the latest announcement will do that.

“Small businesses therefore are rightly concerned that the already insufficient energy package is being rolled back significantly in just a couple of months’ time.”

The new plan will see companies getting a small deduction from their energy bill from the beginning of April.

According to an example on the Government’s website, it could mean that a pub which was previously getting £3,100 in support every month will now get just £190.

Energy experts at consultancy Cornwall Insight said the hospitality sector and some retailers could be especially vulnerable to the reduction.

“The thresholds set for support under the EBDS (Energy Bills Discount Scheme) versus the support previously offered mean businesses will have to take a lot more energy price pain before any medicine is administered,” said Cornwall Insight chief executive Gareth Miller.

“As a result, we already see the EBDS being poorly received by some businesses and their trade associations.”

One of those is UKHospitality.

The massive hit “will simply be unsustainable for many”, said the trade body’s boss, Kate Nicholls.

“With no further, dedicated support for a vulnerable sector like hospitality, I’d urge the Government to consider other measures it can take to help the sector,” she said.

Alexandra Hall-Chen, at the Institute of Directors, said the previous scheme, which ran from October last year, had removed a serious threat to the health of around a quarter of British companies.

“However, whilst many manufacturers will also receive additional support, it is a shame that the Government has not found a way to target other firms most exposed to volatile international energy markets, such as those in the hospitality sector,” she said.

“The design of the new scheme will also provide less certainty for businesses in budgeting.”

Mr Miller also said the lack of support could harm companies’ efforts to slash their carbon emissions.

“Aside from the impact on the financial integrity of businesses that will arise from the EBDS, the Government must also weigh up the constraints on capacity of the UK business sector to invest significantly in the decarbonisation of business and industry,” he said.

“Some larger and more financially resilient firms will still be able to continue their plans, but many may now be unable to create borrowing capacity or free cash flow, at least over the coming few years, whilst they face this cocktail of cost challenges.

“It’s not about the will, it’s about the means.”

Meanwhile, charities – which are also covered by the changes – are worried about their futures, said Neil Heslop, chief executive of the Charities Aid Foundation.

“More and more people are relying on charity services, but they are stretched beyond measure with inflation increasing their costs and donations falling,” he said.

“Their finances are on a knife-edge even with the existing scheme, so organisations are relying on their reserves to cover core costs or cutting back on services.

“Many charities are running out of options to continue to provide for the vulnerable in our communities.”

