Amazon plan to shut Scottish fulfilment centre is devastating, say MSPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Amazon plan to shut Scottish fulfilment centre is devastating, say MSPs

By Press Association
January 10, 2023, 2:20 pm
Online retailer Amazon has announced plans to close its Gourock distribution centre (Amazon.co.uk/PA Media)
Online retailer Amazon has announced plans to close its Gourock distribution centre (Amazon.co.uk/PA Media)

Online giant Amazon has announced plans to shut a key site in Scotland – placing hundreds of jobs at risk.

The company launched a consultation over the closure of its fulfilment centre in Gourock, near Greenock, Inverclyde.

The move, which also affects centres in Hemel Hempstead and Doncaster in England, will impact about 1,200 jobs, including about 300 workers based in Gourock.

Amazon has already said that all workers at the affected locations will be offered roles elsewhere in the company.

But Labour West of Scotland MSP Katy Clark said: “It is appalling that after 19 years in the area, Amazon has announced it intends to up sticks.”

She added: “This is devastating for the local community and the 300 workers who may find themselves out of a job.

“These workers have been heroic supporting households and providing vital supplies throughout the pandemic and holiday periods.

“The Scottish Government needs to intervene as a matter of urgency to support these workers back into employment.”

Labour’s Neil Bibby described the announcement as ‘devastating’ (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ms Clark also argued called for “full transparency” over how much the online retailer had been given by the Scottish Government.

She said: “Amazon has benefitted from significant public funds over several years from the Scottish Government.

“Now, the company, which has benefited from public money to the tune of millions, is upping and leaving a community which has served them well.

“We need full transparency on how much Amazon has been given, for what purpose and what conditions were attached to these funds.”

Amazon job losses
Amazon is aiming to close three fulfilment centres with the potential loss of 1,200 jobs (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

Fellow Labour MSP, Neil Bibby, described the planned closure of the Gourock site as “devastating”.

Mr Bibby, who also represents the West of Scotland region, added: “For 19 years, Amazon has been a major source of jobs in a part of Scotland with high unemployment and for 300 people to find out they are out of a work so soon after Christmas is a hammer blow.

“The Scottish Government should leave no stone unturned in trying to minimise the impact of these job losses and help people back into employment.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “It is very disappointing to learn of the announcement made today by Amazon to consult on closing its distribution centre in Gourock.

“This will be a difficult time for staff, their families and the local areas affected.”

The enterprise agency, Scottish Enterprise, is in an “active discussion with the company to better understand the issues” around its decision, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said: “The people affected by this development are the immediate priority and the Scottish Government will do everything in its power to help those affected through our initiative for responding to redundancy situations, Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (Pace).

“Our Pace team has already contacted the company to offer Pace support in the unfortunate event it should be necessary.”

An Amazon spokesman said the company was “always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees and customers.”

He added: “As part of that effort, we may close older sites, enhance existing facilities, or open new sites, and we’ve launched a consultation on the proposed closure of three fulfilment centres in 2023.

“We also plan to open two new fulfilment centres, creating 2,500 new jobs, over the next three years.

“All employees affected by site closure consultations will be offered the opportunity to transfer to other facilities, and we remain committed to our customers, employees, and communities across the UK.”

But Steve Garelick, GMB union organiser, branded the announcement a “a real kick in the teeth for Amazon staff who worked themselves into the ground during the festive rush”.

He said: “Hard-up Amazon workers can’t suddenly be expected to up sticks and move to a different fulfilment centre which may be many miles away.

“Local workers may not be in a position to take roles so far away from where they live.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Lewis Forrester was clocked at nearly 120mph on the A92. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0040534 Karla Sinclair, Portsoy For food and drink FIRST LOOK story on the opening of Aspire, a new restaurant launching this weekend in Portsoy (inside a former kirk). Jill Christine Mair is pictured Thursday 12th January 2023 - Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
The Scottish Air Ambulance helicopter attended the scene. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
The number 10 Stagecoach bus was stuck in one of Huntly's narrowest roads. Image: Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Design.
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McEleny glassed a workmate Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Daniel McEleny. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
Bex McIntosh hasn't used Evri since she experienced problems. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
Vanessa Bremner is over the moon that her Aberdeenshire cold-pressed juices will appear on TV. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Easson had a stand-off with armed cops Picture shows; John Easson - dob 21 sep 90. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DCT Media Date; Unknown; 611766d5-b5a3-4e8f-83bd-297437906df0
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

Dr Max Coleman. from the Royal Botanic Garden, is working with the University of the Highlands and Islands on the elm tree project
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
Hibs' Gordon Chisholm (left) and Ian Munro (3) fail to shut down Eric Black who breaks through to score Aberdeen's third goal in the 1985 League Cup final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
Peter May's new thriller "A Winter Grave" is published on January 19, 2023.
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
Sally, Winnie and Polly are in the care of the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak. Image: Scottish SPCA
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
Rachel Corsie's earliest memory of watching Aberdeen at Hampden is the defeat to Rangers in the 2000 Scottish Cup final.
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
BioCafe on Rosemount Viaduct welcomes everyone, says owner Iwona Szmid, middle, who doubles as a personal trainer. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Shutterstock.
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Forgetting the Future share their week in five pictures with a busy gigging schedule taking them across the country. Image: Forgetting the Future.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
Has the Dry January movement highlighted breaking up with booze for good? Picture supplied by Shutterstock.
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?

Editor's Picks