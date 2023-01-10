North Sea oil and gas to ‘effectively end’ in next 20 years – minister

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North Sea oil and gas production will “effectively end” in the next 20 years, a minister has said as he opened a consultation on whether there should be a presumption against new drilling.

Michael Matheson said there would be 77,000 jobs in low-carbon energy by 2050, up from around 19,000 today.

On Tuesday, he set out the Scottish Government’s Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan, pledging an expansion of renewable energy.

Addressing MSPs, he said North Sea oil and gas production was declining and is expected to be around a third of 1999 levels by 2035.

Mr Matheson said: “That projection takes account of the remaining potential development in the North Sea and is without any political decision to reduce consumption due to the climate emergency.

“This means that domestic production will effectively end within the next 20 years if we do nothing.

“The draft strategy is consulting on whether we should act faster than this.”

Mr Matheson said there would be more jobs in energy production by 2050 than there are just now.

He also restated the Scottish Government’s opposition to new nuclear power stations north of the border.

While offshore licensing is reserved to the UK Government, the document says the Scottish Government is consulting on whether there should be a presumption against new exploration for oil and gas.

Conservative MSP Liam Kerr said the strategy document took no account of the UK Government’s £16 billion North Sea Transition Deal.

He said the plans could risk “shutting down the industry prematurely, leaving us dependent on imports and undermining the very supply chain we need to deliver the transition”.

Mr Matheson said the Scottish Government had invested £500 million in its own transition fund.

Labour’s Colin Smyth said much of the strategy was merely a “rehash” of existing policies, saying: “There’s little new to change the government’s failure to ensure our transition is a just one.”

He said that in 2010, the SNP promised there would be 130,000 jobs in renewables by 2020.

The minister said the government would publish a green skills strategy later this year.

Offshore Energies UK, which represents the oil and gas industry, said it welcomed Mr Matheson’s promises around developing a hydrogen economy.

External relations director Jenny Stanning said: “However, we are concerned at the statement’s suggestion of accelerating the decline in oil and gas production.

“Scotland gets 79% of its total energy from oil and gas according to its latest official figures.

“Across the UK about 24 million homes (85% of the total) rely on gas boilers for heat and we get 42% of our electricity from gas. We also have 32 million vehicles running on petrol and diesel.

“These plain facts means we will need gas and oil for decades to come.

“Additionally, in Scotland alone, the offshore industry supports 90,000 jobs. Across the UK it’s around 200,000.

“So we need to ensure that the final strategy acknowledges the continuing role of oil and gas in Scotland’s energy security and economy – as well as our sector’s role in a rapid transition to a low-carbon future.”