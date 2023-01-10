North Sea oil and gas to ‘effectively end’ in next 20 years – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North Sea oil and gas to ‘effectively end’ in next 20 years – minister

By Press Association
January 10, 2023, 6:04 pm
North Sea production is forecast to decline (Jane Barlow/PA)
North Sea production is forecast to decline (Jane Barlow/PA)

North Sea oil and gas production will “effectively end” in the next 20 years, a minister has said as he opened a consultation on whether there should be a presumption against new drilling.

Michael Matheson said there would be 77,000 jobs in low-carbon energy by 2050, up from around 19,000 today.

On Tuesday, he set out the Scottish Government’s Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan, pledging an expansion of renewable energy.

Addressing MSPs, he said North Sea oil and gas production was declining and is expected to be around a third of 1999 levels by 2035.

Energy Secretary Michael Matheson pledged an expansion of renewable energy (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Matheson said: “That projection takes account of the remaining potential development in the North Sea and is without any political decision to reduce consumption due to the climate emergency.

“This means that domestic production will effectively end within the next 20 years if we do nothing.

“The draft strategy is consulting on whether we should act faster than this.”

Mr Matheson said there would be more jobs in energy production by 2050 than there are just now.

He also restated the Scottish Government’s opposition to new nuclear power stations north of the border.

While offshore licensing is reserved to the UK Government, the document says the Scottish Government is consulting on whether there should be a presumption against new exploration for oil and gas.

Scottish Parliament
Liam Kerr warned against ‘shutting down the industry prematurely’ (Fraser Bremner)

Conservative MSP Liam Kerr said the strategy document took no account of the UK Government’s £16 billion North Sea Transition Deal.

He said the plans could risk “shutting down the industry prematurely, leaving us dependent on imports and undermining the very supply chain we need to deliver the transition”.

Mr Matheson said the Scottish Government had invested £500 million in its own transition fund.

Labour’s Colin Smyth said much of the strategy was merely a “rehash” of existing policies, saying: “There’s little new to change the government’s failure to ensure our transition is a just one.”

He said that in 2010, the SNP promised there would be 130,000 jobs in renewables by 2020.

The minister said the government would publish a green skills strategy later this year.

The surge in oil dividends
An industry body said it was concerned (Jane Barlow/PA)

Offshore Energies UK, which represents the oil and gas industry, said it welcomed Mr Matheson’s promises around developing a hydrogen economy.

External relations director Jenny Stanning said: “However, we are concerned at the statement’s suggestion of accelerating the decline in oil and gas production.

“Scotland gets 79% of its total energy from oil and gas according to its latest official figures.

“Across the UK about 24 million homes (85% of the total) rely on gas boilers for heat and we get 42% of our electricity from gas. We also have 32 million vehicles running on petrol and diesel.

“These plain facts means we will need gas and oil for decades to come.

“Additionally, in Scotland alone, the offshore industry supports 90,000 jobs. Across the UK it’s around 200,000.

“So we need to ensure that the final strategy acknowledges the continuing role of oil and gas in Scotland’s energy security and economy – as well as our sector’s role in a rapid transition to a low-carbon future.”

