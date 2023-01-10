Almost 1,500 ambulance workers in Wales prepare for second strike day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Almost 1,500 ambulance workers in Wales prepare for second strike day

By Press Association
January 10, 2023, 6:36 pm
Almost 1,500 ambulance workers across Wales are to go on strike for the second time in less than a month, with unions invited to discuss a one-off cash payment to break the deadlock.

Paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff will stage a major walkout on Wednesday, picketing at 19 locations including in Wrexham, Cardiff, Pembroke Dock and Llandudno.

It comes as strikes are also being held by ambulance staff across England.

GMB Union said workers with the Welsh Ambulance Service voted in favour of industrial action over the Government’s 4% pay award, which they described as “another massive real-terms pay cut”.

To end the dispute the union says it needs a concrete offer to help resolve the NHS’s recruitment and retention crisis.

It is understood the Welsh Government has invited health unions to discuss a one-off cash payment over and above the 2022-23 pay award, as well as a series of non-pay issues including agency staffing and employee welfare and wellbeing issues.

Members of the public have been asked to consider carefully what activities they take part in on the strike day and to only call 999 in a life-threatening situation.

Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary, said: “GMB cancelled a planned strike over the Christmas period to say thank you to the public for their incredible support.

“It also allowed time for the Government to talk to us about pay, but ministers have dithered and postured, wasting valuable time.

“To end this dispute, GMB needs a concrete offer to help resolve the NHS’s crushing recruitment and retention crisis.

“The public expects the Government to treat this dispute seriously – it’s time they got on with it.”

Ambulance staff who are members of Unite the union are are also to stage 24-hour strikes over pay and staffing on January 19 and 23.

Unite announced the plan last week and said 88% of more than 1,000 members voted for strike action.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We recognise why so many ambulance workers voted the way they did and the anger and disappointment many public sector workers are feeling at the moment.

“We will continue to work with the NHS, unions and partners to ensure life-saving and life-maintaining care is provided during the industrial action, patient safety is maintained and disruption is minimised.

“But it is vital that all of us to do all we can to minimise pressure on our health service during the industrial action and consider carefully what activities we take part in.”

Welsh health minister Eluned Morgan was criticised in the Senedd on Tuesday by Plaid Cymru’s Rhun ap Iorwerth after she said strikes had increased pressure on an already overburdened NHS.

Ms Morgan said investment had been made in June to help increase capacity in the ambulance service to deal with winter pressures, including the recruitment of 100 additional frontline staff.

After the Welsh Conservatives pointed out the Labour-led Senedd had been responsible for the Welsh NHS for 25 years, Ms Morgan added: “We have had 10 years of austerity that has starved us compared to what was previous to that and under Labour.

“That was a policy, a deliberate policy decision. That is part of the reason we’re in the situation we’re in today.

“Just in terms of how we compare to England, the Nuffield Trust tells us that we spend 5% more than England on health – that was pre-Covid – and 30% more than England if you include social care.

“We do that because we’ve got an older and sicker population.”

Mr ap Iorwerth accused her of only giving a “status update” on the NHS rather than a plan to improve it, adding: “This is not what people in Wales want to hear – where’s the action that shows that the Government is genuinely in crisis mode here?”

In an interview with BBC Wales, Ms Morgan called on the public to take more responsibility for their own health, warning the NHS may have to offer fewer services.

Welsh NHS waiting lists for planned treatments have decreased for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to new figures.

Ms Morgan revealed there were more than 500 confirmed patients with Covid in Welsh hospitals and still more than 900 people in hospital beds who are ready to leave. Sickness absence rates among staff have increased to 6.9%.

