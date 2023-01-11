Rishi Sunak and Japanese PM to agree closer defence links at Tower of London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics UK politics

Rishi Sunak and Japanese PM to agree closer defence links at Tower of London

By Press Association
January 11, 2023, 12:03 am
Rishi Sunak and Fumio Kishida, the Prime Minister of Japan, will sign a defence pact at the Tower of London (Hannah McKay/PA)
Rishi Sunak and Fumio Kishida, the Prime Minister of Japan, will sign a defence pact at the Tower of London (Hannah McKay/PA)

Rishi Sunak and the Japanese prime minister will sign what the UK Government said will be the most significant defence agreement between the two nations in more than a century.

The Prime Minister and his counterpart Fumio Kishida will sign a defence agreement at the Tower of London on Wednesday which will allow the UK and Japan to deploy forces in one another’s countries.

It will make the UK the first European country to have a reciprocal access agreement with Japan, with No 10 calling it the most important defence treaty between London and Tokyo since 1902.

The pact is part of the UK’s defence and foreign policy “tilt” towards the Indo-Pacific region following an integrated review in 2021 that recognised the growing impact of China in the area.

The access agreement has been years in the making, with former prime minister Boris Johnson agreeing a deal in principle in May during Mr Kishida’s first official visit to Britain.

Mr Sunak said the accord would “cement the UK’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific” and bolster economic security.

Officials said the defence agreement would allow both forces to plan and deliver larger and more complex military exercises and deployments.

Mr Sunak said: “In the past 12 months, we have written the next chapter of the relationship between the UK and Japan — accelerating, building and deepening our ties.

“We have so much in common: a shared outlook on the world, a shared understanding of the threats and challenges we face, and a shared ambition to use our place in the world for global good, ensuring our countries prosper for generations to come.

161st Constable of the Tower of London
Rishi Sunak and Fumio Kishida will meet at the Tower of London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“This reciprocal access agreement is hugely significant for both our nations — it cements our commitment to the Indo-Pacific and underlines our joint efforts to bolster economic security, accelerate our defence co-operation and drive innovation that creates highly skilled jobs.

“In this increasingly competitive world, it is more important than ever that democratic societies continue to stand shoulder to shoulder as we navigate the unprecedented global challenges of our time.”

Mr Kishida’s visit to London is part of a whistle-stop tour to five G7 nations, marking Japan taking on the rotating presidency of the group for 2023.

His trip, which will see him visit France, Italy, the UK, Canada and finally the US in the space of five days, comes as Japan breaks from its post-war restraint to take on more offensive roles, with an eye toward China.

Japan announced last month it had adopted security and defence reforms, including a counter-strike capability that breaks from an exclusively self-defence-only principle that had been in place since its Second World War defeat.

While at the historic Tower of London, Mr Sunak and Mr Kishida will visit Japanese armour on display.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visit to UK
A deal was agreed in principle on the reciprocal access agreement in May when Fumio Kishida visited London (Dan Kitwood/PA)

It was presented to King James VI in 1613 by the then-Shogun Tokugawa Hidetada of Japan.

The military gift was given to King James to mark the first ever trade agreement between England and Japan.

Putting pen to paper at the Tower will come weeks after the UK and Japan agreed, along with Italy, to develop the next generation of combat air fighter jets under the Global Combat Air Programme.

Last month, the UK and Japan also launched a new UK-Japan digital partnership to strengthen co-operation across cyber resilience, online safety and semiconductors.

As well as meeting to discuss defence and security challenges, the leaders are expected to discuss trade and the G7 response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with the conflict approaching its first anniversary.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Maggie Leslie, Ellon's beloved 'Queen of Burgers'.
‘Half a million burgers – and just as much banter’: Family’s tribute to Ellon’s…
2
A collage of Prince Harry as a teenager alongside a red deer.
Revealed: Harry ‘feared he would die’ as head was shoved inside dead deer in…
3
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Burger King to give away 1,000 Whoppers in Aberdeen tomorrow Picture shows; Burger King. Aberdeen. Supplied by Burger King Date; Unknown
What a Whopper! Burger King to give away 1,000 burgers at Aberdeen restaurant tomorrow
4
Image: Chris Sumner
Businessman calls for inquiry into granite used at ‘disgraceful’ Union Terrace Gardens
5
Mary Cruickshank, also known as Sim, was found to be sixteen times the cocaine limit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Woman was SIXTEEN times the cocaine limit while driving between Dundee and Aberdeen
6
Owner Nalin Abeyratne outside the restaurant. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
First look: See inside Aberdeenshire seafood restaurant Cammies as it reopens under new ownership
7
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 20: Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie, on December 20, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen midfielder linked with a return to England
8
CR0040490 David McPhee - Aberdeen Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Ian Jolly Monday, January 9, 2023 Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Masked gunman in stab vest and helmet seen on Aberdeen street
9
Elaine Rand with her daughter Marie who has been waiting for cataracts removal for over a year. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
‘Marie can’t do anything’: Woman waiting over a year on 12-week NHS waiting list…
10
A fundraiser has been set up to support Marianne and Soren Fraser-Stewart after the sudden death of husband Liam. Image: gofundme.
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…

More from Press and Journal

Former Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is relishing a semi final clash with Rangers. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Graeme Shinnie understands importance to Aberdeen fans of beating Rangers in League Cup semi-final
Calmac have cancelled ferries this morning warning more could follow.
Islanders warn tourism trade is at risk over delays to summer ferry bookings
File photo dated 15/09/21 of Michael Matheson MSP Net Zero and Energy Secretary who has warned even more people could find themselves struggling to pay their bills next year. The number of calls to an energy advice hotline in Scotland has more than quadrupled as more and more bill payers struggle with rising prices. In December around 370 calls a day were made to the Energy Advice service, well up from last year's average of around 80 a day during the same month. Issue date: Tuesday December 27, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Hotline. Photo credit should read: Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA Wire
SNP energy secretary slams ‘money wasting’ delays to north-east carbon capture scheme
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a press conference on winter pressures in the NHS, at St Andrews House in Edinburgh. Picture date: Monday January 9, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND NHS. Photo credit should read: Russell Cheyne/PA Wire
Aberdeenshire pensioner denies sending threatening messages about First Minister's 'assassination'
Sunset behind an offshore oil rig
Scottish energy strategy branded 'breathtaking betrayal' as government takes aim at North Sea exploration
3
Katie Holmes sitting in her wheelchair with French bulldog Meeko sitting in her lap smiling
Charity's vet bill for rescue dog Meeko soar as further health conditions uncovered
The A96 was partially blocked this afternoon following a two car crash near Kintore. Image: Google Maps.
Two-vehicle crash blocks A96 near Kintore
Forest Park
Final decision on plans to turn public Stonehaven park into rugby pitch expected this…
Cosmic Girl, a Boeing 747 repurposed to launch a rocket into space
'Space is never easy': North Scotland's rocket launch industry commiserates on Cornwall failure
CR0040521 Trevor Ross of Inverlochy Crescent, Ness Castle, Inverness found a highly unusual golden shell while out walking on Nairn Beach. 10th January 2023 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I felt like I had won the golden ticket': Offshore worker's delight at rare…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented