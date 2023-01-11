NatWest increases debt support as customers cut back on food and fuel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

NatWest increases debt support as customers cut back on food and fuel

By Press Association
January 11, 2023, 12:05 pm
NatWest has announced new measures to help squeezed businesses and customers in debt (Jonathan Brady/PA)
NatWest has announced new measures to help squeezed businesses and customers in debt (Jonathan Brady/PA)

NatWest has announced new measures to help squeezed businesses and customers in debt, as it said it had noticed customers cutting back on food and fuel amid decades-high inflation.

The banking giant said it will be extending the repayment period for customers who have missed several payments on an unsecured debt, such as a loan or overdraft.

From February, the period that people have to repay their debt will increase from 18 to 24 months.

NatWest’s boss Dame Alison Rose said the extension will give customers in financial difficulty “breathing space”.

Haydn Williams, who manages the group’s financial health and support teams, told the PA news agency that the bank had noticed behavioural changes among customers looking to cut back.

He told the PA news agency : “Customers are making choices on, for example, whether they buy a big ticket item or not.

“While we are seeing spending increase on debit cards for food and groceries, it is not at the level of inflation, which suggests that they are not buying as much in the average shopping basket as before.”

The lowest earning households continue to be the most affected by the rise in living costs, with more than a million spending at least a tenth of their income on fuel, or at least 30% of their income on their groceries, NatWest said.

However, the level of savings among this group remains 25% higher than they were before Covid, which Mr Williams said reflects people building up savings and paying down debts during the lockdowns.

Furthermore, the lowest earners have been  reducing spending in areas like shopping and entertainment, according to NatWest’s own data.

“It is really difficult to forecast what is going to happen in the future, but the economic forecasts show a tougher couple of years ahead”, Mr Williams said.

To prepare for an influx of customers calling the lender over financial concerns, Mr Williams said it had grown its support team by 15% to 20%, and was investing heavily in training staff to deal with anxious and vulnerable customers.

It also provided about 600,000 financial health checks for customers in the last year, and approached about 19 million people via calls, emails, or digital “nudges”, to offer support.

Dame Alison stressed that NatWest has not yet seen any significant increases in defaults or the number of people in arrears, despite inflation reaching a 40-year high of 11.1% in October.

Andrew Harrison, NatWest’s managing director of its business banking arm, said a combination of households having more savings and more people in employment may be cushioning some of the impact of the rising cost of living.

“I think we have got this cushion currently, which is why I don’t think we’ve really seen the impact coming through in terms of more people and businesses getting into financial difficulty,” he told PA.

“But, of course, if this continues over a prolonged period of time, and the savings cushion reduces and unemployment starts to increase, we could get to a point in the future where it becomes more impactful for families.”

Mr Harrison said there has also not been a sharp increase in the number of businesses getting into financial difficulty, and that levels remain below pre-Covid.

Businesses have received Government support to help mitigate the cost of rising energy bills, and many have been able to pass higher costs on to customers via price rises, he said.

However, business confidence has been dented and many are concerned about what will happen once Government energy support reduces from April.

To help ease cost pressures, NatWest said it is launching a new cashback offer for spending on fuel on electric vehicle charging.

It means that its customers with business credit cards will get between 1% and 3% cashback on spending in these categories every month, starting from February 14.

It follows the lender’s move last year to freeze all fees on business current accounts for at least a year.

And to support its own employees through the cost-of-living challenges, the bank said it had made a one-off payment of £1,000 to 59,000 staff in January.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lewis Forrester was clocked at nearly 120mph on the A92. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0040534 Karla Sinclair, Portsoy For food and drink FIRST LOOK story on the opening of Aspire, a new restaurant launching this weekend in Portsoy (inside a former kirk). Jill Christine Mair is pictured Thursday 12th January 2023 - Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
The Scottish Air Ambulance helicopter attended the scene. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
The number 10 Stagecoach bus was stuck in one of Huntly's narrowest roads. Image: Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Design.
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McEleny glassed a workmate Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Daniel McEleny. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
Bex McIntosh hasn't used Evri since she experienced problems. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
Vanessa Bremner is over the moon that her Aberdeenshire cold-pressed juices will appear on TV. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Easson had a stand-off with armed cops Picture shows; John Easson - dob 21 sep 90. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DCT Media Date; Unknown; 611766d5-b5a3-4e8f-83bd-297437906df0
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

Dr Max Coleman. from the Royal Botanic Garden, is working with the University of the Highlands and Islands on the elm tree project
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
Hibs' Gordon Chisholm (left) and Ian Munro (3) fail to shut down Eric Black who breaks through to score Aberdeen's third goal in the 1985 League Cup final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
Peter May's new thriller "A Winter Grave" is published on January 19, 2023.
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
Sally, Winnie and Polly are in the care of the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak. Image: Scottish SPCA
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
Rachel Corsie's earliest memory of watching Aberdeen at Hampden is the defeat to Rangers in the 2000 Scottish Cup final.
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
BioCafe on Rosemount Viaduct welcomes everyone, says owner Iwona Szmid, middle, who doubles as a personal trainer. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Shutterstock.
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Forgetting the Future share their week in five pictures with a busy gigging schedule taking them across the country. Image: Forgetting the Future.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
Has the Dry January movement highlighted breaking up with booze for good? Picture supplied by Shutterstock.
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?

Editor's Picks