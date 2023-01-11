Ministers urged to avoid ‘patient-blaming language’ over A&E attendance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Ministers urged to avoid ‘patient-blaming language’ over A&E attendance

By Press Association
January 11, 2023, 5:01 pm Updated: January 11, 2023, 6:31 pm
The medic said the number of people attending A&E is not what is causing capacity issues (PA)
The medic said the number of people attending A&E is not what is causing capacity issues (PA)

Scottish ministers have been told by a senior doctor to drop “patient-blaming language” around “unnecessary attendances” at emergency departments.

Lailah Peel, deputy chairwoman of the British Medical Association Scotland, said the messaging – which urges patients to seek alternative support from NHS 24, pharmacies or GP practices – is unhelpful, especially as delayed discharges remain the main concern over hospital capacity.

On Monday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged patients not to attend A&E unless their condition is life-threatening as she warned that hospitals are nearly full.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said that messaging is “sending the wrong signal” and could lead to people who do require emergency care avoiding hospitals.

Dr Peel wrote on Twitter: “Lots of chat right now about reducing pressure on A&E seems to be focussing on ‘unnecessary attendances’ to A&E.

“This shows a lack of understanding of the current crisis. Exit block is the problem in A&E – the lack of flow through our EDs. Not the number of people turning up.

“Patient blaming language also isn’t helpful – any patient in A&E has felt it necessary to present or been advised to by someone.

“Even if A&E isn’t the right place there’s likely a reason or barrier from stopping them accessing what they need other ways.”

Mr Sarwar, who held a roundtable with health representatives at the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday, said of the messaging: “It’s sending the wrong signal and wrong message that… the reason why we’ve got problems in A&E is because the wrong kind of people are turning up with the wrong kinds of conditions.

Council funding
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the language could mean people who need to visit A&E avoid doing so (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“I think we ought to take those warnings really seriously and we’ve got to be careful that we are not excluding people from the vital healthcare they need.

“I would emphasise that challenge on being really careful about the message the Government is sending with those constant lines on what the patients should and shouldn’t do.”

He acknowledged there had been an appropriate time where triage in A&E was necessary to deal with rising demand.

But he said: “I think the challenge you have is when it looks like it’s not actually more physical numbers of people turning up at A&E, but there’s still longer waits. That’s demonstrating there is a wider systemic problem.

“I’d be really worried if we have people who really need urgent medical assistance who are opting not to seek that medical assistance.

“The system is broken, it’s in crisis and lives have been lost, and people are dying unnecessarily in this NHS crisis because the Government has failed to get a grip.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “In order to try and ease pressure at busy acute sites, we are trying to reduce the numbers of delayed discharges, and reducing the numbers attending A&E by ensuring people get the right care, at the right place at the right time.

“That’s why we’re spending £8 million on 200 new care home beds and recruiting additional staff to NHS 24.

“Emergency care is always available for those who need it, however we know many people are seeking help with common winter illness and NHS Inform have useful self-help guides to let everyone know when to stay home and when to seek more care.

“If you do think you think you need to visit A&E, but it is not an emergency, you can contact NHS 24 where you may be referred to a more appropriate urgent care service.

“Local GPs and pharmacies can also be contacted as a first port of call for non-critical care.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Lewis Forrester was clocked at nearly 120mph on the A92. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0040534 Karla Sinclair, Portsoy For food and drink FIRST LOOK story on the opening of Aspire, a new restaurant launching this weekend in Portsoy (inside a former kirk). Jill Christine Mair is pictured Thursday 12th January 2023 - Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
The Scottish Air Ambulance helicopter attended the scene. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
The number 10 Stagecoach bus was stuck in one of Huntly's narrowest roads. Image: Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Design.
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McEleny glassed a workmate Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Daniel McEleny. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
Bex McIntosh hasn't used Evri since she experienced problems. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
Vanessa Bremner is over the moon that her Aberdeenshire cold-pressed juices will appear on TV. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Easson had a stand-off with armed cops Picture shows; John Easson - dob 21 sep 90. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DCT Media Date; Unknown; 611766d5-b5a3-4e8f-83bd-297437906df0
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

Dr Max Coleman. from the Royal Botanic Garden, is working with the University of the Highlands and Islands on the elm tree project
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
Hibs' Gordon Chisholm (left) and Ian Munro (3) fail to shut down Eric Black who breaks through to score Aberdeen's third goal in the 1985 League Cup final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
Peter May's new thriller "A Winter Grave" is published on January 19, 2023.
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
Sally, Winnie and Polly are in the care of the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak. Image: Scottish SPCA
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
Rachel Corsie's earliest memory of watching Aberdeen at Hampden is the defeat to Rangers in the 2000 Scottish Cup final.
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
BioCafe on Rosemount Viaduct welcomes everyone, says owner Iwona Szmid, middle, who doubles as a personal trainer. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Shutterstock.
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Forgetting the Future share their week in five pictures with a busy gigging schedule taking them across the country. Image: Forgetting the Future.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
Has the Dry January movement highlighted breaking up with booze for good? Picture supplied by Shutterstock.
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?

Editor's Picks