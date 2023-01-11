Sunak vows to tackle NHS backlogs and illegal migration in party broadcast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak vows to tackle NHS backlogs and illegal migration in party broadcast

By Press Association
January 11, 2023, 7:07 pm
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Rishi Sunak has vowed he will “not let you down” in reducing NHS waiting lists, repairing the economy and tackling illegal migration in his first party political broadcast as Prime Minister.

He blamed the pandemic for creating huge backlogs in the health service, and promised “hard-headed common sense” in approaching the migration issue.

“Our country faces some of the biggest challenges any of us will have seen in our lifetimes, with our economy, in our NHS on our borders,” Mr Sunak said in the clip, first broadcast on ITV.

“Covid has done huge harm to the NHS.

“It’s created massive backlogs, which we’re working through, but Britain’s heroic response to Covid shows that where the political will exists to really grip a problem we can bring everyone together and achieve the unthinkable.

“That takes leadership so I’ve immediately set in train a new approach and taken the best of our experience from fighting Covid to reduce NHS backlogs and get patients treated quicker…

“I’m determined to get the number of people on waiting lists falling and I will not let you down.”

The Prime Minister admitted earlier on Wednesday that he had used private healthcare following weeks of speculation about whether he relied on NHS services.

He said he was registered with an NHS GP but told MPs he had used “independent” healthcare in the past.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

On addressing illegal migration, Mr Sunak said in the pre-recorded video: “We’re taking decisive action already, deploying hundreds of new agents to tackle immigration criminals, putting an end to the appalling situation where taxpayers are paying to keep illegal migrants in hotels.

“And we’re introducing new laws that make it unambiguously clear that if you come to our country illegally, you will not have the right to stay and will be removed.

“Britain will always be a place for global talent and those in dire need.

“But basic human decency must be accompanied by hard-headed common sense.”

In the clip, set to dramatic music, the Prime Minister also touted the “difficult but fair decisions” he had taken to get borrowing and debt under control.

He reiterated some of the five priorities announced in his new year’s speech last week, halving inflation, growing the economy, reducing debt, cutting NHS waiting lists and stopping small boat Channel crossings.

