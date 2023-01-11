Varadkar hopes exclusion of McDonald from protocol talks is not ‘new precedent’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Varadkar hopes exclusion of McDonald from protocol talks is not ‘new precedent’

By Press Association
January 11, 2023, 10:01 pm
Irish premier Leo Varadkar said he hopes the decision to exclude Mary Lou McDonald from a meeting with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is not a ‘new precedent’ (Niall Carson/PA)
Irish premier Leo Varadkar said he hopes the decision to exclude Mary Lou McDonald from a meeting with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is not a “new precedent”.

The Sinn Fein leader was told she could not attend the meeting to discuss the Northern Ireland Protocol and the Stormont political deadlock.

Mr Cleverly insisted Sinn Fein were not excluded from a meeting with him in Belfast, stating that the party vice president Michelle O’Neill was invited to attend but opted not to.

The party withdrew from the roundtable talks with Mr Cleverly on Wednesday.

Brexit
Sinn Fein Party leader Mary Lou McDonald (left) with Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill (Peter Morrison/PA)

The decision to exclude Ms McDonald from the talks was criticised by the Irish government, with Mr Varadkar saying it is not usual practice to tell other parties who should be on their delegation.

“I know when I visit Northern Ireland tomorrow (Thursday) to meet with the different political parties, Deputy McDonald will be part of the Sinn Fein delegation,” Mr Varadkar said on Wednesday evening.

“It’s never been our practice to tell other people who should be on their delegation.

“If you ask to meet somebody or somebody comes to meet you, it really should be for them to decide who’s on their delegation and who leads it.

“That’s the approach that we take, it had been the approach that the British Government took in the past, so I hope this was a one off and that doesn’t represent a change of policy.”

Mr Cleverly defended the decision, stating that the meeting was to hear from political representatives in Northern Ireland and he would meet Irish politicians “in the near future”.

Deputy Irish premier Micheal Martin said the decision by his British counterpart was “unfortunate”.

Mr Martin said: “I don’t know the background to it at all, but that said I don’t think it will be an impediment.

“I had a good discussion with Michelle O’Neill earlier in the week.

“I think everyone is up for working constructively to try and resolve these issues and get the Executive up and running.

“Our objective of this government is to have the mandate that was given in the last Assembly elections fulfilled in terms of the Assembly being convened and also the Executive being established in line with the results of the election.

“I would hope that, notwithstanding what happened today, that it will not act as an impediment. I don’t think it will.”

The two leaders will travel to Northern Ireland on Thursday.

Mr Varadkar is to meet with representatives of Stormont’s five political parties, while Mr Martin will hold talks with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

