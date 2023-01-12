Jewish students ‘faced hostile culture’ in National Union of Students

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Jewish students ‘faced hostile culture’ in National Union of Students

By Press Association
January 12, 2023, 8:43 am Updated: January 12, 2023, 4:04 pm
Jewish students have faced a ‘hostile’ culture within the NUS, an independent investigation has found (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Jewish students have faced a ‘hostile’ culture within the NUS, an independent investigation has found (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Jewish students have faced a “hostile” culture within the National Union of Students (NUS) – with the union failing to sufficiently challenge antisemitism, an independent investigation has found.

On occasion, Jews have been subjected to harassment – as defined by the Equality Act 2010 – and breaches of the union’s own policies, according to the report by Rebecca Tuck KC.

The NUS, which commissioned the investigation, acknowledged its findings are “shocking” and said it is committed to tackling antisemitism across “the breadth and depth” of the union.

The report found there was a “poor relationship” between the NUS and some Jewish students, stemming from views about the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

It cited numerous instances in which Jews suffered antisemitism because of assumptions that they were Zionists and about what that might mean.

“This has resulted in antisemitism as well as hostility towards Jews which has not been challenged sufficiently robustly or proactively by NUS,” the report said.

Examples of antisemitism on campuses in recent years include Jewish freshers having swastikas drawn on them during white T-shirt parties and stickers reading “Hitler was right” being placed in student common rooms.

But the investigation also lists incidents reported to have occurred within NUS spaces, such as:

A meeting in which the words “the final solution” – a term given by the Nazis to their plan for the genocide of all Jews – were used. The individual who used the term refused to reword their comment or apologise despite being confronted about its connotations.

When Coca-Cola sponsored a 2015 NUS conference, some “pro-Palestinian” students objected because of a distribution centre in the West Bank, the report says. An elected officer is said to have been messaged by another officer: “Enjoy the sweet taste of a dead baby’s blood in that Coke you’re loving”, which invoked the notoriously antisemitic myth of the blood libel – that Jews use the blood of young children to make Matzah bread at Passover.

A Jewish student being told by a high-ranking elected student representative at a 2012 NUS conference that “UJS (Union of Jewish Students) is funded by Mossad, and that as a result I naturally am too”.

The only official NUS statement of solidarity made in support of Jewish students in recent years, which was not expressly called for by the UJS, was to condemn extreme right-wing antisemitism, according to the report.

But the investigation also highlights reports from Jewish students of a more insidious form of antisemitism whereby they are treated as pariahs because of their perceived connection to issues relating to Israel and Palestinians.

It comes after the union’s former president, Shaima Dallali, was sacked following an investigation into allegations of antisemitism.

Ms Dallali rejected the findings of the disciplinary panel and said the process constituted “discriminatory treatment of her as a black Muslim woman and her beliefs concerning the plight of the Palestinian people”.

The report did not recommend sanctions or further disciplinary investigation, instead setting out 11 recommendations for the union to consider.

These include the introduction of regular antisemitism training for NUS staff and officers and the production of educational materials on antisemitism and the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

But it also noted that recommendations from “numerous” previous investigations have been implemented inconsistently, with the union’s own policies – particularly its Code of Conduct and social media rules – being flouted on a number of occasions.

“It is apparent from this report – and indeed from other reports over the last 17 years – that the culture within NUS and at NUS events has been perceived by many Jewish students, for good reason, as hostile,” Ms Tuck concluded.

President of the UJS, Joel Rosen, said: “This landmark report sets out in granular detail how NUS has failed generations of Jewish students.

“It is a searing indictment of anti-Jewish racism at the heart of student politics. It confirms that Jewish students faced harassment and discrimination and that complaints of antisemitism were dismissed and disregarded.

“It is vital that this report is translated into meaningful and immediate action. All 11 recommendations in the report should be implemented. We now need to see a fundamental change within NUS’s culture and Jewish students will judge them on their actions.”

The NUS said: “The report is a detailed and shocking account of antisemitism within the student movement. It is a truly difficult read for all of us but we welcome the clarity it brings to enable us to act with confidence to tackle antisemitism head on.

“There is no place for antisemitism within NUS and we are committed to ensuring that Jewish students feel safe and welcome in every corner of our movement. ”

It added its priority would be to “take forward” the recommendations of the review and be transparent in reporting its progress.

Dr Sara Husseini, director of the British Palestinian Committee, issued a statement expressing concerns about the report.

In it, she said: “Even though the report repeatedly references issues pertaining to Palestine-Israel, Palestinian voices and concern for students of Palestinian origin are strikingly absent.

“The report sends a dangerous message that it is impossible to tackle antisemitism without compromising the ability of Palestinians to express their experience of Israeli oppression.”

But Gideon Falter, chief executive of Campaign Against Antisemitism, said Ms Tuck’s report was “exceptionally important” in “vindicating the experiences of Jewish students”.

He added that it marked the third major review of the NUS’ relations with Jewish students in the past two decades, indicating the longevity of the problem.

“Whatever their merits, those reports failed to overcome the personnel and institutional problems that have plagued NUS, with Jewish students bearing the impact,” Mr Falter said.

CST, a charity that helps British Jews with problems relating to antisemitism, said: “It is disturbing, but sadly not surprising, that (Ms Tuck) has found that Jewish students have been denied an equal role in their own national union and their complaints about antisemitism have been consistently treated as being made in bad faith.

“It is a shocking indictment of NUS that an organisation that is supposed to uphold the highest standards of anti-racism and equality has ended up creating what Tuck called a ‘hostile environment’ for Jewish students.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Lewis Forrester was clocked at nearly 120mph on the A92. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0040534 Karla Sinclair, Portsoy For food and drink FIRST LOOK story on the opening of Aspire, a new restaurant launching this weekend in Portsoy (inside a former kirk). Jill Christine Mair is pictured Thursday 12th January 2023 - Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
The Scottish Air Ambulance helicopter attended the scene. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
The number 10 Stagecoach bus was stuck in one of Huntly's narrowest roads. Image: Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Design.
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McEleny glassed a workmate Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Daniel McEleny. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
Bex McIntosh hasn't used Evri since she experienced problems. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
Vanessa Bremner is over the moon that her Aberdeenshire cold-pressed juices will appear on TV. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Easson had a stand-off with armed cops Picture shows; John Easson - dob 21 sep 90. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DCT Media Date; Unknown; 611766d5-b5a3-4e8f-83bd-297437906df0
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

Dr Max Coleman. from the Royal Botanic Garden, is working with the University of the Highlands and Islands on the elm tree project
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
Hibs' Gordon Chisholm (left) and Ian Munro (3) fail to shut down Eric Black who breaks through to score Aberdeen's third goal in the 1985 League Cup final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
Peter May's new thriller "A Winter Grave" is published on January 19, 2023.
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
Sally, Winnie and Polly are in the care of the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak. Image: Scottish SPCA
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
Rachel Corsie's earliest memory of watching Aberdeen at Hampden is the defeat to Rangers in the 2000 Scottish Cup final.
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
BioCafe on Rosemount Viaduct welcomes everyone, says owner Iwona Szmid, middle, who doubles as a personal trainer. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Shutterstock.
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Forgetting the Future share their week in five pictures with a busy gigging schedule taking them across the country. Image: Forgetting the Future.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
Has the Dry January movement highlighted breaking up with booze for good? Picture supplied by Shutterstock.
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?

Editor's Picks