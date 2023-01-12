Minister refuses to deny claim Government is dropping some Windrush pledges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Minister refuses to deny claim Government is dropping some Windrush pledges

By Press Association
January 12, 2023, 2:05 pm Updated: January 12, 2023, 3:00 pm
Jamaican immigrants welcomed by RAF officials from the Colonial Office after the ex-troopship HMT Empire Windrush landed them at Tilbury (PA)
Jamaican immigrants welcomed by RAF officials from the Colonial Office after the ex-troopship HMT Empire Windrush landed them at Tilbury (PA)

A Home Office minister repeatedly refused to deny reports the Home Office is planning to row back on promises made in the wake of the Windrush scandal.

The Government initially pledged to implement all the recommendations of the Windrush Lessons Learned Review by Wendy Williams, but claims have emerged it plans to renege on several of them.

Those on the chopping board include plans for a migrants’ commissioner, increasing the powers of the independent chief inspector of borders and immigration (ICIBI) and holding reconciliation events, according to The Guardian.

Confronted with this report in the House of Lords, Lord Murray of Blidworth said the Government “won’t comment on leaks”.

Nevertheless, peers pressed the minister to reassure them that the Government was still committed to all the recommendations.

Labour frontbencher Lord Coaker argued that a failure to implement all the recommendations as promised would be a “final betrayal of the generation”.

Lord Murray said: “The Government won’t comment on leaks and I don’t propose to do so today.”

Baroness Benjamin, who is chairwoman of the Windrush Commemoration Committee said: “Because of the Windrush scandal, one can be forgiven for feeling anxious, nervous and worried when we hear reports regarding government plans to go back on Wendy Williams recommendations.

“In my recent letter to the Prime Minister, I stated this would be disrespectful and perceived as wicked, vindictive and heartless.

“This is a matter of national pride and we must be determined to right the wrongs of injustice and hurt.

State Opening of Parliament
Baroness Floella Benjamin (Arthur Edwards/PA)

“Will the Government categorically assure me, this House and the Caribbean committee that these rumours are untrue and that it intends to fulfil all its pledges?”

However, Lord Murray still refused to comment on whether the Government was planning to ditch plans to implement all the recommendations.

He said: “As I observed to the noble lord a moment ago, the Government doesn’t comment on leaks and I don’t propose to do so now.”

Former police office and Liberal Democrat peer Lord Paddick again attempted to get a straight answer from the minister.

He said: “Without commenting on leaks, would the minister agree that a failure to implement all the recommendations of the independent Williams review would be adding insult to injury to the Afro-Caribbean community?”

The minister replied: “Tempting though it is to travel down that line of answer proffered by Lord Paddick, I’m afraid that would amount to commenting on the leaks and I don’t propose to do so.”

The minister’s refusal to clarify the Government’s position comes after another Home Office minister, Sarah Dines MP, described the Guardian article as “inaccurate”.

She said: “I simply don’t accept that the Government is abandoning these recommendations”, taking aim at the “seemingly inaccurate Guardian article”, containing what she described as “fallacious, inaccurate information”.

Boris Johnson final week in office
Priti Patel (Andrew Boyers/PA)

This compensation aims to make amends for the Windrush scandal, which erupted in 2018, when British citizens, mostly from the Caribbean were wrongly detained, deported or threatened with deportation, despite having the right to live in Britain.

Many lost homes and jobs, and were denied access to healthcare and benefits.

Solicitor Wendy Williams made a raft of recommendations for change in a 2020 report into how the scandal happened, concluding that it was “foreseeable and avoidable”.

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel accepted all 30 recommendations, but on receiving progress made by the Home Office in March 2022, Ms Williams said she was “disappointed” that only eight had been implemented in full.

Editor's Picks