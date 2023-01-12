Call to strip constitutional question from Protocol discussions – Alliance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Call to strip constitutional question from Protocol discussions – Alliance

By Press Association
January 12, 2023, 3:35 pm
Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry speaking to the media at the Stormont Hotel, Belfast, following a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who is holding talks with representatives from Stormont’s five political parties (Brian Lawless/PA)
Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry speaking to the media at the Stormont Hotel, Belfast, following a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who is holding talks with representatives from Stormont’s five political parties (Brian Lawless/PA)

A call has been made to strip the constitutional question from discussions around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The post-Brexit trade arrangements sparked a political row, with unionists opposing the protocol as separating the region from the rest of the UK.

Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry was speaking during the second day of talks amid political stalemate at Stormont over the protocol.

The DUP is refusing to enter devolved government until the UK government acts over the protocol.

The five largest parties met with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Irish premier Leo Varadkar on Thursday, after a round table discussion with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Wednesday.

Brexit
(left to right) Anna McErlean, Eoin Tennyson, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Stephen Farry and Sorcha Eastwood from the Alliance Party and Peter Kyle Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland during a meeting at Parliament Buildings in Stormont. (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Farry said he wanted “de-dramatise” the current discussions around the protocol.

“This is fundamentally about getting something that works for Northern Ireland, in particular our business community,” he said.

“We need to strip away the arguments around the constitutional question that is now putting this into a different context and see this as about a fundamental issue about managing trade and making sure the Northern Ireland economy can work as best as possible and that we have fully taken advantage of the opportunities.

“We were keen to stress to the Taoiseach today the importance of working with the business community, and also the need for greater urgency in terms of this process.

“We obviously welcome what has happened this week in terms of the data sharing, and obviously the legislation moving ahead with border control posts is also part of the landscape as well.

“But we do need to see much more substantive progress because with the Assembly down, our people here are suffering hugely.

“We need our institutions restored so we can take decisions to address the day-to-day needs of the people of Northern Ireland.”

Brexit
Leader of the Ulster Unionist Party Doug Beattie (front left) and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer ahead of a meeting at Parliament Buildings in Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie described important meetings saying Sir Keir’s party “could be the government in waiting”.

“So it’s important that we put our case to him, and he understands the unionist point of view,” he said.

“He was very engaging in his conversations about how he could help and play a positive part.”

Mr Beattie said he “doesn’t see much light” coming out of the protocol talks.

“The negotiations are being kept quite tight, everybody knows they are inching forward and we can see them all inching forward but I don’t think there is much light coming out of those negotiations, nobody is seeing it, we’re certainly not seeing it,” he said.

“If somebody is just going to slap a deal on the table, you’re going to pick it up, look at it and straight away probably see a red flag, so it’s better if they engaged with Northern Ireland political parties so we can highlight any of those red flags before they try and put it down as a deal.”

Brexit
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar arrives at the Stormont Hotel in Belfast, for meetings with Northern Ireland’s political leaders (David Young/PA)

Mr Beattie also denied that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was a “bogeyman” for unionism.

“He’s a person that we have to work with, and will engage with, and we do engage with honestly and frankly, and in good faith,” he said.

“But he does have to make sure that he can build relationships with unionism, because they have been damaged, but we will continue to work with him as best we can.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood welcomed progress in the protocol discussions, and urged a “real commitment from the DUP to get back to work”.

“To get into government, to deal with the issues in our health service and cost of living, and very soon it is going to be over to Jeffrey (Donaldson) to make a decision,” he said.

In terms of the UK-EU talks, Mr Eastwood said: “Lets let them negotiate.

“I think what’s important is that retain dual market access because it’s a fantastic opportunity for businesses and workers in our economy here, but if there are ways of reducing the checks, we’re happy to do that.

“The block to any proper negotiation has always been the British government who haven’t been serious about this for a long time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lewis Forrester was clocked at nearly 120mph on the A92. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0040534 Karla Sinclair, Portsoy For food and drink FIRST LOOK story on the opening of Aspire, a new restaurant launching this weekend in Portsoy (inside a former kirk). Jill Christine Mair is pictured Thursday 12th January 2023 - Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
The Scottish Air Ambulance helicopter attended the scene. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
The number 10 Stagecoach bus was stuck in one of Huntly's narrowest roads. Image: Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Design.
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McEleny glassed a workmate Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Daniel McEleny. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
Bex McIntosh hasn't used Evri since she experienced problems. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
Vanessa Bremner is over the moon that her Aberdeenshire cold-pressed juices will appear on TV. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Easson had a stand-off with armed cops Picture shows; John Easson - dob 21 sep 90. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DCT Media Date; Unknown; 611766d5-b5a3-4e8f-83bd-297437906df0
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

Dr Max Coleman. from the Royal Botanic Garden, is working with the University of the Highlands and Islands on the elm tree project
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
Hibs' Gordon Chisholm (left) and Ian Munro (3) fail to shut down Eric Black who breaks through to score Aberdeen's third goal in the 1985 League Cup final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
Peter May's new thriller "A Winter Grave" is published on January 19, 2023.
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
Sally, Winnie and Polly are in the care of the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak. Image: Scottish SPCA
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
Rachel Corsie's earliest memory of watching Aberdeen at Hampden is the defeat to Rangers in the 2000 Scottish Cup final.
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
BioCafe on Rosemount Viaduct welcomes everyone, says owner Iwona Szmid, middle, who doubles as a personal trainer. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Shutterstock.
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Forgetting the Future share their week in five pictures with a busy gigging schedule taking them across the country. Image: Forgetting the Future.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
Has the Dry January movement highlighted breaking up with booze for good? Picture supplied by Shutterstock.
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?

Editor's Picks