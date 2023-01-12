Varadkar hopeful that deal over protocol can unlock Stormont stalemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Varadkar hopeful that deal over protocol can unlock Stormont stalemate

By Press Association
January 12, 2023, 5:47 pm Updated: January 12, 2023, 8:34 pm
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar talking to the media outside the Stormont hotel (Brian Lawless/PA)
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar talking to the media outside the Stormont hotel (Brian Lawless/PA)

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he is hopeful that an agreement can be reached between the EU and the UK on the Northern Ireland Protocol which will unlock the Stormont stalemate.

After meeting with political parties in Belfast, Mr Varadkar said protocol negotiations were “not in the proverbial tunnel yet” but said he would like to see a deal which was acceptable to unionists.

The Taoiseach, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Tanaiste Micheal Martin all held meetings in Northern Ireland on Thursday as part of efforts to resolve the dispute over the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Sir Keir said he believed there was a “window of opportunity” which could see agreement over the protocol.

Brexit
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a meeting with SDLP party leader Colum Eastwood and the party’s leader at Stormont, Matthew O’Toole, at Parliament Buildings in Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)

Stormont’s power-sharing government collapsed almost a year ago when the DUP withdrew its first minister in protest against the trading barriers created by the protocol.

Mr Varadkar and Sir Keir had separate meetings with the main Stormont parties to discuss the deadlock.

The talks continued to be overshadowed by the row over the exclusion of Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald from a meeting with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly earlier in the week.

Speaking on his first visit to Northern Ireland since being reappointed as Taoiseach, Mr Varadkar said: “I am hopeful that it will be possible to come to an agreement on the protocol that will allow it to work more effectively, hopefully become more acceptable broadly across society here and will then allow the institutions to be re-established.”

He added: “I am keen to repair and restore relations, not just with the political parties here but also with the UK Government and between the European Union and the UK.

“I think the reason why relations became strained in the first place was because of Brexit but there is no point revisiting all that.

“Certainly since then lots of us have made mistakes. I have acknowledged that the way the protocol was implemented was too strict and too rigid and that created real difficulties.

“I am totally of the view that we can work together to make changes that are necessary, that can get back to a very low number of checks.

“We would like to get to the point where we can agree something that works for everyone and works on a cross-community basis.”

Mr Varadkar said that a deal over the protocol did not guarantee that Stormont would return.

Brexit
DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson (centre), with party colleagues Emma Little-Pengelly and Gordon Lyons, speaking to the media outside the Stormont Hotel, Belfast, following a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Brian Lawless/PA)

He said: “It will still be of value in its own right but obviously our desire is that we should have the first thing happen which is an agreement on the protocol then unlocking the restoration of the assembly and the executive, but it’s not a given that one follows the other.”

Mr Varadkar, who is deeply unpopular with some sections of unionism, denied that he had ever used the threat of a return to violence in Northern Ireland during Brexit negotiations.

He said: “What I did was express concerns at the time, concerns that were held by the chief constable, were held by the garda commissioner, that the re-establishment of border posts between north and south could lead to violence.”

Labour leader Sir Keir said it was time to “seize the opportunity” over a protocol deal.

He said: “Notwithstanding the challenges I do think there is a real window of opportunity for progress in relation to the protocol. It is very important now that we seize that opportunity.

“I think there has been positive things happening in recent days and having had discussions all day today with the political parties I do think there is that window of opportunity for progress.

“Obviously there are difficulties and challenges.

“It is really important now that we move forward and take that opportunity.”

Sir Keir said he was personally invested in ensuring that there was political progress in Northern Ireland.

He said: “I think there is a joint interest in making sure that we have progress in Northern Ireland.

“I am personally invested in this. I worked here with the Policing Board for five years.

“It is personal for me and for the Labour Party having played such a big part in the Good Friday Agreement, of which we celebrate the 25th anniversary this year.”

Speaking following his meeting with the Taoiseach, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the Irish premier now has a “better understanding” of the difficulties the protocol has created for the province.

Sir Jeffrey said: “We reiterated our seven tests as being the basis for judging any agreement as to whether it meets the requirements to respect Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market and to facilitate ongoing cross-border trade.

“That’s why an agreement that works for everyone has to be a way forward.”

Brexit
Sinn Fein Party leader Mary Lou McDonald (right) and Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill speak to the media outside the Stormont Hotel in Belfast (David Young/PA)

Sinn Fein president Mrs McDonald said her party had a “very constructive” meeting with the Taoiseach.

She told the media: “We have reflected our absolute determination that government must be restored here in the north… it’s unacceptable that we stagger on without an executive.

“We have also shared our strong view that a deal on the protocol is possible… and we believe that the window we now have has to be grasped with both hands.”

Brexit
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris speaking to the media outside Hillsborough Castle after a meeting with Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheal Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Earlier in the day, Tanaiste Mr Martin held talks with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris in Hillsborough.

Hopes of a deal over the contentious protocol were raised this week when the EU and UK reached agreement on sharing customs data.

Mr Heaton-Harris said: “There has been a tiny bit of progress made in talks with the European Union.

“There is still a way to go, but we are talking in good faith, and as I stand here now there are talks going on, so let’s see where they get to.”

