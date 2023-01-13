Thousands of complaints about leaks, damp and mould in social housing in England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thousands of complaints about leaks, damp and mould in social housing in England

By Press Association
January 13, 2023, 10:25 am
Thousands of complaints about leaks, damp and mould have been made about social housing across England in the past three years, new figures reveal (Andrew Paterson/Alamy/PA)
Thousands of complaints about leaks, damp and mould have been made about social housing across England in the past three years, new figures reveal (Andrew Paterson/Alamy/PA)

Thousands of complaints about leaks, damp and mould have been made about social housing across England in the past three years, new figures reveal.

The health impacts of poor-quality social housing have been in the spotlight after a coroner ruled two year-old Awaab Ishak died after prolonged exposure to mould in his flat, which was maintained by a housing association in Rochdale.

The Housing Ombudsman investigates complaints made about social housing providers, such as housing associations, local authorities and housing co-operatives.

A freedom of information request by Radar revealed 5,838 complaints about leaks, damp and mould were made to the ombudsman in the three years to March 2022.

Awaab Ishak
Two-year-old Awaab Ishak (Family handout/PA)

Of these, 3,915 were about properties managed by housing associations, and 1,861 were for housing provided by or on behalf of local authorities.

Alex Diner, a senior researcher on housing at the New Economics Foundation, called it a “national disgrace” that millions of families across England are living in “dangerous” homes.

“The shocking death of Awaab Ishak shows the Government must accept responsibility and do much more to drive up standards in the social housing sector, to empower tenants and to improve the rotten culture that still exists in those failing councils and housing associations,” he said.

The number of complaints has risen more than 17-fold in recent years – there were 3,741 complaints about leaks, damp and mould in 2021/22, while there were just 212 in 2019/20, alongside a further 400 complaints about ‘leaks and floods’ that year.

The Ombudsman said this may be due to improved recording practices and greater media attention on the issue in the past year.

In response to the findings, the National Housing Federation said work “has already begun to improve the quality any homes and services that have fallen short”.

It said every housing association property will be checked for issues such as damp and mould and any problems fixed, following recommendations in a review it commissioned along with the Chartered Institute of Housing.

Nationally, there were also 2,579 complaints about heating and hot water in social housing from 2019/20 to 2021/22.

Complaints may fall into multiple categories – so a single complaint could be about issues with both hot water and mould, for instance.

The Local Government Association, which represents local authorities, said councils “fully support” efforts to improve standards in the rental sector.

David Renard, the organisation’s housing spokesman, said any new responsibilities for local authorities will need to be “adequately funded”.

While the majority of complaints from the last financial year are yet to be given a final outcome, in 2020/21 there were 334 complaints across England regarding leaks, damp and mould where the housing provider was ultimately found to be in the wrong.

Housing Ombudsman Richard Blakeway said landlords should take a “zero-tolerance approach” to tackling damp and mould.

He said landlords should avoid blaming the “lifestyle choices” of their tenants for issues with their properties and instead take a proactive approach to dealing with them.

Housing charity Shelter said the Social Housing Regulation Bill, which is currently going through parliament, is “long overdue”.

Polly Neate, the charity’s chief executive, said: “As well as much tighter regulation, we also need to see greater government investment in social housing, both to improve the homes we already have and to build high quality new ones.”

A spokesman for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said the Bill would improve the quality of social housing.

They said the Housing Secretary Michael Gove would block government funding to any housing provider breaching consumer standards.

