Covid funding for Malawi reallocated to help tackle cholera outbreak

The Scottish Government has allocated more than £236,000 to tackle the cholera outbreak in Malawi.

The funding from the international development budget had originally been earmarked to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic in the African nation.

However, it will now be used to secure supplies such as antibiotics, cannulas, oral rehydration salts and water purification tablets, which can also help treat coronavirus.

Cholera, a potentially life-threatening illness, is an infection of the intestine caused when contaminated food or water is consumed.

Malawi is suffering from its worst cholera outbreak in 20 years, and it has claimed 750 lives.

Neil Gray said the Government is committed to supporting those in need (PA)

The latest outbreak began in March 2022, with authorities reporting nearly 23,000 cases, as the country struggled with the aftermath of severe storms and cyclones.

International development minister Neil Gray said: “Malawi is experiencing its worst cholera outbreak since 2002.

“It is currently the greatest immediate threat to people in Malawi, with more than 700 lives tragically lost since the outbreak began in March 2022.

“We are working closely with the government of Malawi and Unicef to ensure much-needed medical equipment is procured and available for use as soon as possible.

“As the country enters the rainy season, it is increasingly likely that more flooding will occur and therefore limit access to Unicef’s Wash programme and further spread the disease.

“Scotland is a good global citizen and we have long had close ties and relationships with Malawi.

“We are committed to supporting those who need it most, particularly during this especially difficult time for the people of Malawi.”