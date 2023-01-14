Charity seeks permission to appeal against ruling that Rwanda policy is lawful

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charity seeks permission to appeal against ruling that Rwanda policy is lawful

By Press Association
January 14, 2023, 12:05 pm Updated: January 14, 2023, 5:16 pm
Lawyers representing Asylum Aid said it hopes to appeal against the decision (Tom Pilgrim/PA)
Lawyers representing Asylum Aid said it hopes to appeal against the decision (Tom Pilgrim/PA)

A charity has confirmed it has applied for permission to appeal against the High Court’s ruling that the UK Government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda is lawful.

Judges last month dismissed challenges against the Home Office’s policy designed to curb small boats from crossing the Channel.

But lawyers representing Asylum Aid, one of the groups that brought the legal action last year, said it hopes to appeal against the decision on the basis that the court “erred” in elements of its judgment.

A hearing to decide whether there should be permission to appeal, along with other matters, is scheduled to take place on Monday at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

Asylum Aid, which provides legal advice to asylum seekers and refugees, said it would be challenging parts of the judgment related to the safety of Rwanda for migrants.

It will also look to appeal against the judges’ ruling about access to legal support for those threatened with deportation.

Alison Pickup, director of Asylum Aid, said: “We’re extremely disappointed by the High Court’s decision.

“It’s very hard to see how it can be fair for the Home Office to decide to send hundreds, if not thousands, of asylum seekers to Rwanda without any of them having a right to argue that it’s not a safe place.

“We’re asking for permission to appeal so that we can continue to fight for fair processes and fair outcomes for people who come here seeking protection.”

Tessa Gregory, a partner at Leigh Day which represents the legal protection charity, said: “In its appeal, Asylum Aid will argue the court erred in concluding that individuals threatened with removal to Rwanda do not have to be afforded an opportunity to make representations on the Home Secretary’s conclusion that Rwanda is a safe country.

“It was on the basis of that finding the court went on to conclude that affected individuals do not need access to lawyers and that seven days is enough for them to make representations about why they shouldn’t be sent to Rwanda.

“Our client considers this judgment must be challenged and, given the weight of case law supporting our client’s position, we consider an appeal has clear prospects of success.”

Cabinet meeting
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has vowed to press on with the Rwanda policy following last month’s court ruling (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In April last year, then-home secretary Priti Patel signed an agreement with Rwanda for it to receive migrants deemed by the UK to have arrived “illegally”, and therefore inadmissible under new immigration rules.

Several challenges were brought against the proposals, which were described at the time as a “world-first agreement” in a bid to deter migrants from crossing the Channel.

The first deportation flight – due to take off on June 14 – was then grounded amid a series of objections against individual removals and the policy as a whole.

However, at the High Court in London in December, senior judges rejected arguments that the plans were unlawful.

Lord Justice Lewis, sitting with Mr Justice Swift, dismissed the challenges against the policy — which has already seen the UK pay Rwanda £140 million — as a whole.

However, they did rule in favour of eight asylum seekers, finding the Government had acted wrongly in their individual cases.

Following the ruling, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she remained “committed” to sending migrants to Rwanda as soon as possible.

The UK Government has refused to put a date on when the first flight to Kigali could take off, recognising the threat of further legal action.

Speaking at an event during this year’s Conservative Party conference in October, Ms Braverman said the legal battles in this case could go to the UK Supreme Court or European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, and that “unfortunately you have got to let that play out”.

The Home Office said ministers “stand ready” to defend against further legal challenges to the Rwanda deportation policy.

A department spokeswoman said: “Our ground-breaking migration partnership with Rwanda will provide individuals relocated with support to build new lives there, while disrupting the business model of people smuggling gangs putting lives at risk through dangerous, unnecessary and illegal small boat crossings.

“The court has upheld that this policy is lawful and that it complies with the Refugee Convention, and we stand ready to defend any further legal challenge.”

