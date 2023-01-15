Quarter of calls to 101 police service disconnected, figures show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Labour has claimed Scots are being “put in danger” as figures revealed almost a quarter of 101 calls to police were disconnected in the first seven months of 2022.

Figures released by Police Scotland show 216,979 calls to the non-emergency number went unanswered between January and July.

It equates to an average of 30,997 calls disconnected each month.

A total of 876,144 calls were received in the seven-month period, meaning 24.8% of all calls were disconnected.

The data also reveals the longest waits to speak to a police operator during the time period, with several waiting more than one hour to be answered.

In July, the longest wait was more than one hour and 40 minutes, according to the data.

Pauline McNeill, Scottish Labour’s justice spokeswoman, criticised the figures as she condemned the Scottish Government’s budget cuts to the police force.

The Scottish Police Authority, which funds Police Scotland, was allocated £1.449 billion in the 2023/24 budget.

Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone has warned “hard choices” still lie ahead – despite the budget’s improvement on a flat-cash settlement of £1.2 billion for the next five years.

He said it could lead to cuts to the workforce and vital services.

Ms McNeill warned thousands more Scots could have their calls left unanswered by the force if cuts to the workforce go ahead.

She said: “That over 216,979 Scots have been left hanging on the telephone by 101 services is deeply worrying.

“People do not call the police for trivial matters, in fact the 101 service protects the 999 service.

Police Scotland Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone has warned of hard choices following the force’s budget allocation (Robert Perry/PA)

“With a quarter of all calls abandoned, we have to find out why so many calls were disconnected.

“The safety of the people of Scotland is of paramount importance and the fundamental duty of Police Scotland. People must have confidence when they turn to 101 that it will be answered.

“It is clear that the planned SNP cuts to police services risks fanning the flames of this problem and making life harder for police workers and officers across Scotland.

“More cuts will only impair Police Scotland’s ability to protect the people of Scotland and put people in danger.

“Scottish Labour will continue to fight for Scotland’s police services, for jobs and to keep Scots safe.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Police Scotland’s call handlers continue to work hard to ensure that calls to the service are answered as quickly and as safely as possible.

“The 101 service is for non-emergency issues and callers are advised of other ways to contact Police Scotland, including online, while on the phone.

“We have invested over £11.6 billion in policing since Police Scotland was created in 2013 and will invest a further £1.45 billion in 2023-24, an increase of 6.3%.”