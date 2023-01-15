Starmer backs plan to make GPs NHS employees and slash ‘bureaucratic nonsense’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Starmer backs plan to make GPs NHS employees and slash ‘bureaucratic nonsense’

By Press Association
January 15, 2023, 12:04 am
Sir Keir Starmer said a Labour government would phase in a shift to salaried GPs (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer said a Labour government would phase in a shift to salaried GPs (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has formally given backing to his shadow health secretary’s reforms to effectively nationalise GP services.

Wes Streeting’s proposals to make general practitioners salaried NHS employees have been criticised in some quarters of the medical profession.

But Sir Keir, writing in The Sunday Telegraph, said that “if we don’t get real about reform, the NHS will die”, giving his backing to overhauling the current GP model.

The pledges have echoes of New Labour’s 1997 promises, when Sir Tony Blair swept into power on the back of a manifesto vowing to slash NHS waiting times and make the service more patient-focused.

Sir Keir used his article to outline a series of reforms that a future Labour government would introduce.

They included getting rid of “bureaucratic nonsense” to allow patients to bypass GPs and self-refer themselves to specialists.

He also backed gradually “phasing in a new system” for GPs, turning family doctors into direct NHS employees.

The current model sees self-employed GPs run their own practices under contracts awarded by the NHS.

But the Opposition leader said it was time to accept that the system needed overhauling, with the pressure on GP surgeries causing more people to resort to attending hospital instead.

Keir Starmer
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has set out his plans for reforming the NHS (Brian Lawless/PA)

Sir Keir suggested young doctors were not keen on taking on the “burdens and liabilities” of the current system as older GPs leave the workforce.

“As GPs retire and those contracts are handed back, I want to phase in a new system that sees GPs fairly rewarded within the NHS, working much more closely with other parts of the system,” he said.

“Not everyone will want to hear this – but it is the direction we need to go in.”

The comments chime with arguments made by Mr Streeting in recent weeks on the need for NHS reform.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast last week, the shadow cabinet member said the “front door to the NHS is broken”, declaring that “more than two million people waited more than a month back in October to see a GP”.

Labour MPs visit Colchester Hospital
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has spoken about the need for fixing the GP system (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He said that “increasingly, people coming into general practice now prefer to be salaried” and that by 2026, they will be the majority.

Labour’s proposals come against a backdrop of winter pressures on the NHS and industrial action by nurses and ambulance workers.

Last week, figures showed the proportion of patients seen within four hours in England’s A&Es fell to a record low of 65% in December.

Sir Keir also said Labour would look to free up medical professional time by removing “mundane inconveniences and inefficiencies” that end up “resulting in a mind-boggling waste of time”.

Such improvements, he suggested, should include those with back problems being able to self-refer to physios — a policy that is currently being trialled by some trusts.

